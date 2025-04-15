The balancing exercise that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been practicing with Donald Trump for months, in which he avoided aggressive response to provocations of the President of the United States, seems to have started to bear fruit. In an interview with the United Kingdom UndressThe American vice-president, JD Vance, noticed that Washington completely houses optimism in the face of the possibility of achieving an excellent trade agreement with London.

As of the visit that Starmer made in the White House at the end of February, in which Trump got rid of praise for work, the teams of the two governments negotiated a new economic framework. It was the dream of Brexit promoters, like Boris Johnson, convinced that strengthening the special relationship with the United States would be used to compensate for the negative consequences of the EU divorce. They never succeeded, but they could never imagine that it will be a government of the Labor Party that ended up using the strategic advantage of navigating freely to conclude an agreement with a policy like Trump, in theory, therefore in the Antpods of a European Party of Social Democracy.

We work very intensely with the Starmer government to achieve this trade agreement, Vance said Undress. The president loves the United Kingdom. He loved the queen, and admired and loves the king. It is a very important relationship. He is an entrepreneur and has significant trade relations, said the United States vice-president. There is a real cultural affinity. In fact, the United States is an Anglo-Saxon step. There is a good opportunity to achieve a great agreement which is the best for the interests of the two passes, Vance has finished.

When Trump announced the big wave of prices in what baptized the Liberation Day on April 2, the Starmer government thought it had benefited from other European passes. The American president only applies to the United Kingdom that the basic rate of 10%, unlike the 20% tax imposed on EU members.

In any case, British Steel and Car exports two of the important MS in the United States underwent 25% for these goods, like the rest of the world producers.

Keir Starmer at a meeting with Donald Trump in the White House oval office on February 27. Carl Court (via Reuters)

Trump's decision last week to suspend the prices for 90 days before the collapse of the world markets, finally put the United Kingdom in the same output box as the rest of the affected passes. And from the detractors against Starmer, who was accused of having excessively cut the American president without having done anything in return. Vance's statements, despite their lack of concretion, certainly assume that at least provisional support for Starmer's strategy.

The United Kingdom is in a good position to achieve this agreement, the BBC Minister of Industry, Sarah Jones, a few hours after the publication of the Vice-President Vance reports said to the BBC. Without committing to giving a final date to the possible agreement, the minister recalled that negotiations were still underway and that the Minister of Affairs and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, has many conversations with his US hotlines to ensure the realization of this treaty.

The British government barely straightens an economy with DBIL growth and numerous injuries inherited previous conservative teams. Starmer and his Minister of Finance, Rachel Reeves, have chosen to stay calm and try to extract the advantage of their apparent good relationship with Trump. Reeves going to Washington at the end of this month, to attend the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund, and admit that he can give a significant impulse to an agreement in which the Labor government has put all their hopes. London knows that its commercial balance with the United States is more favorable to this country than that of other EU members, as Vance itself recalled.

We also love the Germans, but in their case, they largely depend on their exports to the United States, when they are quite difficult with American companies who wish to export their products, the vice-president has signed, to rent the reciprocal relationship which they enjoy, according to Washington and London.