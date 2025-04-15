



In a recent episode of Fox News Special Report, the host, Bret Baier, turned his attention to the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that does not frequently make headlines in the United States. Using a map of the country, which is two thirds of the size of Western Europe, to educate its viewers, Baier began by describing the regional conflicts in which the DRC was engaged, dating refugee crises triggered by the Rwandan genocide of 1994. T. These resources include gold, diamonds and so -called critical metals, Lithium, which is used in rechargeable batteries. Baier then presented, via the video link, the president of the DRCS, Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Tshisekedis provided that the public, he quickly seemed clear, was not Baier, nor most of the programs of 1.8 million viewers, but President Donald Trump, who is known to connect regularly to Fox. Tshisekedi, speaking in French, praised the mineral wealth of the DRCs and alluded to a potential agreement with the Trump administration: access to the country's minerals in exchange for American weapons and military support against the rebels which, since the beginning of the year, have seized a large part of the east of the region of resources rich in resources. We have established partnerships with many other countries, and we believe that the United States of America, given its role and influence in the world, is an important partner to have, said Tshisekedi. Earlier in the week, he wrote to Trump, telling him that your election inaugurated the golden age for America. The administration apparently likes the idea of ​​Tshisekedis: last week, prevails over the new adviser in the region, Massad Boulos (who also happens to be the stepfather of Trumps Tiffany's daughter), said that the agreement, whose details had not been disclosed, is being revised. Boulos added, I am happy to announce that the president and I agreed to follow for his development. Negotiations already seem to give fruit: three Americans captured after an attempted coup last year were released to serve their prison sentence in the United States, and Alphamin, a massive extinction complex whose property includes an investment company based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, resumed mining after the M23 rebels withdrew from the region.

Currently, a multitude of companies, mainly owned by Chinese and Congolese entrepreneurs, dispatched unrealized and slightly refined mineral products of Chinese companies in the DRC have invested several billion dollars in the country's mines and infrastructure, and the Chinese government is also deeply invested in the country's reception system, by a coreplite Glost with the Government DRCS. Tshisekedi himself visited China twice, and the members of his inner circle helped Chinese companies prosper in the DRC Tshisekedi told Baier that Beijing had replaced Washington in his country to fill a void, the one that had been created while the United States and Europe have withdrawn from Africa in recent decades. But Tshisekedi thinks that the current arrangement deprives the DRC of profit opportunities, and that his nation should refine its own critical minerals.

Since Trump took office, critical minerals such as Cobalt, Lithium and Tantalum, which are undoubtedly as important for the world of technology as oil, have been in the lead. The ban on exports of Chinese from rare land metals over the weekend has strengthened the vulneration of American companies to the checks of the Beijing supply chain; A stop in the flow of battery metals would undoubtedly be even more problematic. Trump has repeatedly declared his desire to annex Greenland rich in resources, but this new Prime Minister of the countries said that the United States will not get the territory. The administration also proposed a mineral agreement with Ukraine, which has significant deposits of rare-terrain metals, as a means of paying for USS previous military support against Russia. Observers, however, note that Ukraine deposits can be difficult to access and that some are located in territory which has been captured by Russian forces.

An agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo would then give Trump a victory that is well necessary in the sphere of foreign policy, but the US mining companies need security guarantees that they will not be undermined by other companies the next time that the Congolese government wants to collect funds, and that companies will not be expropriated, as has happened under previous governments. Conversely, the DRC needs investment by companies that will help build its economy in a way that is not purely extractive.

The DRC has been engaged in its current conflict since the end of 2021. The rebels who are most concerned about the government are faithful to a coalition of two groups: the March 23 movement and the Congo Flecuve Alliance. United Nations experts have shown how the two groups are supported by Rwanda and are under its de facto control. In February, this authoritarian president of the countries, Paul Kagame, told CNN that he did not know if the Rwandan troops were in the DRC, although the UN provided in -depth photographic evidence of Rwandan soldiers and Matrele supporting M23, and the American State Department sanctioned certain Rwandan entities and civil servants for such support. For the Congolese, it may seem that history is repeated: in the late 1990s, a rebellion supported by Rwanda overturned the government of what was then Zaire, and helped to trigger a conflict that would have killed more people than any other since the Second World War. The United Nations organized one of the most expensive peacekeeping operations in its history in the country, but have not been able to suppress violence.

While the rebels take more land, minerals are transported by truck in the region and are being treated in China. The profits, in turn, are used to finance the rebellion. (China, for its part, sold weapons at the same time at the DRC and Rwanda.) In December, a panel of United Nations experts wrote that in 2024, the rebels in an area generated more than eight hundred thousand dollars a month from illicit minerals that crossed their control points and take care of the mining concessions. At the end of January, the M23-AFC alliance captured Goma, the capital of the northern Kivu province and probably the most important center in the eastern country. In February, the rebels seized Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu. In mid-March, Kagame called for a ceasefire, alongside Tshisekedi, during a meeting in Qatar, but the fighting continues. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tshisekedis officials recently approached US private military entrepreneur Erik Prince to ensure security. (According to several Washington sources, Congolese politicians had also been in conversation with Prince during the presidency of Joe Bidens.)

The United States is not the only country whose potential relationship with the DRC would combine minerals and security. South Africa deployed soldiers as part of a regional peacekeeping force in the DRC from 2023. According to a senior American official, part of their military support was supposed to defend the mines. But this nation withdrew its troops in March, after nineteen South African, Malawian and Tanzanian troops were killed in Goma.

President Tshisekedi understands that being close to the Americans will go back Kagame, Karl von Batten, who is both a lobbyist for the Tshisekedis government in Washington and the president of the Development Committee of the Republican Party in the District of Columbia, told me. He added that President Tshisikedi is trying to establish a good governance inheritance and undertook to leave his duties at the end of his mandate in 2028. Whatever the agreement concluded, Tshisekedi wants to ensure that she benefits the DRC, said Von Batten. He knows that he will not be in power forever. The other observers are not so optimistic. Human rights violations against journalists and civil society actors have set up. In a recent essay for the EGMONT Institute, a Belgian reflection group focused on international relations, Erik Kennes, an academic who worked in the DRC for the UN and the Carter Center, wrote that Tshisekedi is notoriously unreliable, that his regime has clear problems with corruption, and that it remains in power in part thanks to a repression apparatus.

The Tshisekedis government, in fact, has not always been friendly with American interests. On January 28, when the War in the East accelerated, a crowd attacked the Embassy of the United States and a few other embassies in Kinshasa, protesting against the nations perceived as supporting Rwanda. The senior American official told me that the Minister of Justice Tshisekedis, Constant Mutamba, had orchestrated attacks via social media. (Mutamba posted on X encouraging citizens to participate in a protest against the assault of Rwanda.) The relationship we have came from him, said the official. The Tshisekedis party often blames the external forces for the faults of its own manufacture, and is affiliated with crowds of young men, known as the forces of progress, which have been accused of intimidation of its adversaries. The United States and Europe were practical leaves following losses in the East, because Kagame cultivated relations with certain Western governments; Despite the American sanctions against a member of his government, the wife of Kagames, Jeannette, led a prayer in Washington during the national prayer breakfast in 2025, an event with bonds of the congress. The rally took place in February, just days after the rebels took Goma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-lede/just-how-badly-does-donald-trump-want-access-to-critical-minerals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos