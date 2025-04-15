Why Xi Jinping is on tour in Southeast Asia in the middle of rising pricing tensions

After being struck by steep prices by President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping intensifies his diplomatic awareness in Southeast Asia, hoping to consolidate economic alliances and position China as a more reliable trading partner than the United States.

The multi-country trip of XI includes judgments in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia-three nations merchants with the United States for lower prices on their exports.

At the same time, each country depends strongly on trade with China, letting them ride a diplomatic line between two economic giants.

What does Xi Jinping do in the region?

The first judgment of XI was in Vietnam, where he met the high leader of the country, in Lam. The pair has announced dozens of new agreements and has promised more in -depth cooperation in supply chains, green technology and artificial intelligence.

“There are no winners in commercial wars and tariff wars,” Xi said in an article by Nhan Dan, the newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam, before his arrival on Monday.

China has invested massively in Vietnam in recent years, especially since manufacturers have moved from China to avoid previous cycles of American prices during the first term of Trump. Despite this, the tensions persist between the two territorial disputes in the Sea of ​​southern China.

Then, XI will visit Malaysia, which considers China as one of their largest business partners. Malaysia is also faced at a reciprocal rate of 24% of the United States, slightly less than 46% of Vietnam.

During its last judgment, Xi will head for Cambodia, which was hit with a huge price of 49% by the United States. Cambodia is a loyal Chinese ally with deep military ties and a manufacturing sector dominated by Chinese. Half of Cambodia factories belong to Chinese and the two countries have a free trade agreement.

XI visited Cambodia and Malaysia for the last time nine and 12 years ago, respectively.

What's behind timing?

The XI tour intervenes while China faces prices up to 145% of the United States.

In the midst of increasing economic uncertainty, it presents China as a stable and long-term partner at a time when the United States's trade policy seems unpredictable.

While Trump's trade war continues to trace the world markets, Xi probably has an argument: in uncertain weather, it is advantageous to bet on China.