The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, denies any stolen door agreement with the establishment





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, firmly denied any stolen door agreement with the establishment.

Speaking after a meeting with Khan in Adiala prison, Faisal Chaudhry, legal advisor to the founder of the PTI, told journalists that Imran Khan said that he had not authorized anyone to speak on his behalf concerning negotiations. “If I wanted an agreement, I would have made one two years ago,” Khan would have pointed out.

Chaudhry explained that if leaders like Azam Swati and Ali Amin Gandapur had asked personal permission to engage with the figures of the establishment, this did not reflect any official party policy.

Imran Khan would have said that PTI remains a Democratic party and that no disciplinary measure should be taken against members for having attempted personal meetings. “We only have the chance to meet once every seven days – which had the opportunity,” Khan said to his legal team.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the recent incident involving the Gohar lawyer, saying that such behavior was “unacceptable” and not in accordance with the values ​​of the internal democracy and discipline party.

Imran Khan was particularly vocal to condemn the refusal of meetings with his family. He called this an injustice and insisted that his sisters had the legal and moral right to meet him. “They just want to see their brother. The government has to change its attitude,” he said.

Apart from Adiala's prison, Khan's sister Aleema Khan led a demonstration to the sit-in after being excluded to meet him. With his other sisters and cousin Qasim Khan, Aleema was arrested by the police at the Gorakhpur checkpoint and prevented himself from going to the prison. She left the vehicle and sat on the sidewalk to protest. “If we are not allowed to meet us today, we are not leaving,” she told the media.

“We were deceived the last time and abandoned in a deserted place,” she added. “This time, we clearly indicated – no meeting, no departure.”

Meanwhile, the family members of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Khan, including Mehr-Un-Nisa Ahmad, arrived at the prison for visits. PTI Salman Safdar and Rai Salman Kharl lawyers also reached the premises, although the Salman Akram Raja and Naeem Banjhotha party leaders were arrested at the police check.

Security around Adiala prison has been considerably increased, with a strong police presence and strict surveillance led by SSP operations. Officials say that increased security measures are intended to maintain law and order in the midst of high -level visits and increasing political tensions.

