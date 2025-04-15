Jokowi resigns, asking for a precise clarification a false diploma





Jakarta, kompas.com – Question questions false degree The 7th President Joko Widodo has reappeared on social networks. The last one, a former speaker from the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar doubted authenticity Jokowi diploma As a graduate of Gadjah Mada University (UGM). This again shocked the world of social media. The rumors of this false diploma are known to develop and have been presented in recent years. Noted, three proceedings were brought and still won by Jokowi. Read also: Jokowi Ultimatum Camp propagates the question of false diplomas, threatening legal action What made the Jokowi diploma be allegedly false? Guess Jokowi's false diploma What has developed recently happened because the former professor increased the fonts in the ratification sheet and thesis coverage. The ratification sheet and thesis cover used a new Roman police time which, according to him, did not yet exist in the 1980s in the 1990s. This then triggers public debate, some believe and some are the opposite. In addition, Jokowi and the legal advisor have never shown their original diplomas to the public, despite the victory of the trial several times. What is the legal advisor's response when the problem exceeds again? Jokowi's legal advisor then challenged the manufacturers of false news proved his words. Read also: Jokowi will not show the original diploma, unless the court will ask by the court Because on the basis of the legal principle, the burden of evidence lies in dedication or prosecution. “We firmly expressed that the accusations of false diplomas Mr. Joko Widodo were false and it was very misleading. Turnons, let's come back to the principles of the law that anyone who argued, whoever accused, it was he who proved” Jokowi, the legal advisor of Jokowi, said on Monday (4/14/14). He also regretted that there are still those who dispute the evidence of the Jokowi diploma. In fact, the party that should prove is the party that propagates the lie of the diploma. On the other hand, he said that the legal team would only show that the original Jokowi diploma was also legally requested. “We will not show the original diploma of Pak Jokowi, except on the basis of the law and we are requested by authorized parties such as the courts, etc. he explained. Read also: Reasons for lawyer Jokowi Display original diploma: Batman Trap Why does the legal power refuse to show an indigenous diploma? Another Jokowi lawyer, Rivai Kusumanegara, revealed that the lawyer team said they had no legal obligation to show the physical diploma to the public.

