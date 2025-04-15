PM Modi to report the first Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar on Saturday | India News





Safety was intensified through Jammu-et-Cachemire before Prime Minister Narendra Modis planned a visit to Jammu province on April 19 to take off the first Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar, which finally realizes the long-awaited dream of many cashmere Valley connected with the Indian rail network.

Two Vande Bharat Express Trains one from Srinagar to Katra and another from Katra to Srinagar will take place on the day of the inauguration.

A special Vande Bharat Train test race was successfully carried out Tuesday on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line 272 km (USBRL) which links cashmere to the rest of the country.

Currently, the train takes place between Sangaldaan rasts in Srinagar and Baramulla, but it is only the truncated railway line and the section between Sanggaldan and Katra will be made operational on April 19. The story continues below this announcement On the side of Jammu, the train only takes place until Katra, who acts as a base camp for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi sanctuary in the hills of Trikuta. The idea of ​​connecting cashmere to a railway line between Jammu and Srinagar was designed for the first time by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1898. In 1905, it approved the construction of a 762 mm narrow caliber railway line via Rasi. The princely princely princely state of Jammu-et-Cachemire was already linked to the Indian railway gate with a line between Jammu and Sialkot, but the latter going to Pakistan after the score in 1947, the state of the time was disconnected from the Indian rail network. Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla train line Built at a cost of almost Rs 37,000 crores, the USBRL was completed in phases over a period of 42 years. The story continues below this announcement While the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi threw the basic stone of the Udhampur-Srianagar railway line in 1983, work on the project was gaining momentum after the ATAL BEHARI VAJPAYEE government said it was a national project in 2002. The Qazigund-Baramulla section of 118 km was ordered in October 2009, followed by 18 km between Qazigund and Banihal in June 2013, Eduammpur-Katra (25 km) in July 2014 and Banihaldan (48.1 km) in June 2024. The Katra-Sangaldan section remaining 63 km should be ordered on April 19. The railway line goes through the foothills of the Himalayas and the PIR Panjal range, with many peaks exceeding 15,000 feet from the total of 272 km long USBRL, almost 119 kms pass through 38 tunnels and 13 km in addition to 927 bridges. The story continues below this announcement With 28,000 metric tonnes of steel used in its construction, the highest railway bridge over the world on the Chenab river 359 meters high of the river bed and 35 meters more than the emblematic Eiffel Tower and the first rail bridge in turn cable fall on the Katra-Sangaldan section. The longest rail tunnel in the country (12.75 km) comes across the Katra-Banihal section, followed by a 11 km long pirjal rail tunnel connecting Jammus Banihal at Cashmirs Qazigund. The railways carried out the first test of the Vande Bharat de Katra train in Srinagar on January 23 of this year. High technology cameras have been installed along the railroad track, especially inside tunnels and bridges to check any unfortunate incident. The fully air-conditioned train will have a special defrosting mechanism to avoid the accumulation of frost on the windshield of drivers. Its air brake system has been optimized for maximum efficiency at sub-level temperatures, sources said. The Vande Bharat train will take 1 p.m. to reach Srinagar from Delhi and he will cover the trip between Katra and Srinagar in two hours and 10 minutes. The story continues below this announcement The train will not only reduce the journey time between Jammu and Srinagar, but will also be traveling by road travel due to climate uncertainties. The rail link between Srinagar and Jammu will also provide a fluid passage from the Kashmir apple, crafts and other products to the country across the country, sources said.

