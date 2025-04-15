The Trump administration will freeze $ 2 billion after Harvard refuses requests





The Trump administration acted quickly on Monday to punish Harvard University after refusing to comply with a list of requests from the federal government which, according to the school, said that it was illegal.

On Monday afternoon, Harvard became the first university to refuse to comply with the requirements of administrations, setting up a confrontation between the federal government and the richest university of nations. In the evening, federal officials said they would freeze $ 2.2 billion in multi -year subsidies in Harvard, as well as a $ 60 million contract.

Other universities have rejected interference from administrations in higher education. But Harvards' response, who called Trump administrations requires illegal, has marked a major change in tone for the most influential nations school, which has been criticized in recent weeks for capitulating the pressure of Trump's administration.

A letter that the Trump administration sent to Harvard on Friday demanded that the university reduces the power of students and teachers during university business; report foreign students who immediately commit violations of the federal authorities; And bring an external part to ensure that each university department is diversified, among other stages. The administration did not define what it meant by diversity of point of view, but it generally referred to the search for a range of political opinions, including conservative perspectives.

No government, whatever the ruling party, should dictate what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and investigation they can continue, Alan Garber, president of Harvards, in a statement at the university on Monday.

Since its entry into office in January, the Trump administration has aggressively targeted universities, claiming that it is investigating dozens of schools as it evolves to eradicate diversity efforts and what it says is anti -Semitism crawling on campus. Officials have suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds for research in universities across the country.

The administration was particularly interested in a short list of the most eminent schools of nations. The officials discussed the overthrow of a high -level university in the context of their campaign to redo higher education. They first targeted Columbia University, then to other members of Ivy League, including Harvard. The announcement of the financing freezing was published by members of a working group on federal anti -Semitism which was the source of a large part of the efforts to target schools.

The declaration of Harvards today strengthens the disturbing mentality of rights which is endemic in our most prestigious universities and colleges, said a statement from the working group, published by the General Services Administration.

Harvard, for his part, has undergone intense pressure from his own students and teachers to be more energetic to resist the encroachment of Trump administrations at university and higher education more widely.

The Trump administration said in March that it examined around $ 256 million in federal contracts for Harvard, and an additional $ 8.7 billion in what it described as multi -year subsidies commitments. The announcement then suggested that Harvard did not do enough to slow down anti -Semitism on the campus. At the time, he was vague that the university could do to satisfy the concerns of the Trump administration.

Last month, more than 800 Harvard teachers signed a letter urging the university to set up an opposition coordinated to these anti-democratic attacks.

The university seemed to take a step in this direction on Monday. In his letter rejecting the requests of the administrations, Dr Garber suggested that Harvard had little alternative.

The university will not give up its independence or will not abandon its constitutional rights, he wrote. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can afford to be taken up by the federal government.

Friday, the letter of governments at Harvard demanded an extraordinary set of changes that would have reshaped the university and yield an unprecedented degree of control over Harvard operations to the federal government. The changes would have violated the principles which are retained on university campuses, including academic freedom.

Some of the actions that the Trump administration required from Harvard was:

Share all his hiring data with the Trump administration and submit to audits of his hiring during the implementation of the reforms, at least until 2028.

Provide all admission data to the federal government, including information on the candidates rejected and admitted, sorted by race, national origin, average grade and performance on standardized tests.

Immediately stop any programming linked to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The revision of academic programs which, according to the Trump administration, presents flagrant files on anti -Semitism, in particular by placing certain departments and programs within the framework of an external audit. The list includes the Divinity School, the Graduate School of Education, the School of Public Health and the Faculty of Medicine, among others.

The requests suggested that the federal government wanted to interfere on processes on which universities prefer to have control, as the way in which they admit their incoming classes. He also addressed questions that conservative activists have used stupid people against academics. The accusations of plagiarism, for example, are among the reasons why the former president of Harvards, Claudine Gay, was forced to resign.

Harvard was not up to intellectual conditions and civil rights that justify the federal investment, said the Trump administration letter.

Last month, after the Trump administration has stripped 400 million dollars in federal funds from the University of Columbia, Columbia accepted the main concessions required by the federal government. He agreed to place his Middle East studies department under different surveillance and create a new security force of 36 special officers authorized to stop and remove the people from the campus.

The requests to Harvard were different and much larger, approaching in many aspects of the basic operations of universities.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican who interviewed university leaders, including Dr. Gay, for allegations that they had tolerated anti -Semitism on campus, said Trump administration should undo Harvard for challenging the federal government.

It is time to fully cut the American financing of taxpayers to this institution, she wrote in an article on social networks on Monday.

In Harvard's response on Monday, he said that he had already made major changes in the last 15 months to improve his climate of the campus and counter anti -Semitism, including the discipline of students who violate university policies, devoting resources to programs that promote ideological diversity and safety of security.

Harvard said it was regrettable that the administration ignored the efforts of universities and rather moved from school freedom illegally.

The energetic posture taken by Harvard Monday was applauded in higher education, after universities aroused many criticisms for not having resisted Mr. Trumps the attacks more aggressively.

Harvard himself had been criticized for a series of moves in recent months which, according to the members of the body, have been taken to appease Mr. Trump, in particular the hiring of a lobbying company with close links with the president and by pushing the heads of the faculty of the center for studies of the Middle East.

A group of Harvard teachers put legal action last week, seeking to prevent the administration from involving its threat from withdrawing federal funding from the university. Nikolas Bowie, professor of law and secretary-treasurer of the Harvards section of the American Association of University Professors, the group which filed the complaint, applauded the rejection of Harvards of requests from Trump administrations.

I am grateful to President Garbers courage and management, said Dr. Bowie. His answer recognizes that there is no negotiation with extortion.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, which represents many colleges and universities of Washington, said that Harvard's approach could embrace other leaders of the campus, who, according to him, pushed a sigh of relief.

This gives more room to the others to get up, in part because if Harvard had not done so, it would have said to everyone, you did not have the opportunity, said Dr. Mitchell, former president of the Western College. It gives people an idea of ​​the possible.

He described Harvard's response as a roadmap to find out how institutions could oppose the administration on this foray into institutional decision -making. He added, whether his anti -Semitism or his hiring based on merit or his admissions based on merit, the basic texture of the academic enterprise must be decided by the university, and not by the government.

Ethan Kelly, 22, senior from Harvard de Maryland, said that Dr Garber's Monday message was a relief. He said that he and many of his classmates feared that their school would dry up for the requests of Trump administrations.

There was so much concern that Harvard would comply under political pressure, in particular with the aggressiveness of the Trump administration by trying to control higher education, said Kelly. Seeing Dr. Garber tracer a clear line, he added, was something that counts.

In a related development, nine major research universities and three university associations continued the Trump administration on Monday to restore $ 400 million in funding that the energy department said it had hit last week.

In a press release, Michael I. Kotlikoff, president of Cornell University, one of the schools that joined the trial, said that research at stake was vital for national security, American manufacturing, economic competitiveness and progress towards energy independence.

The other schools listed as complainants were Brown University, Caltech, the University of Illinois, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, the State of Michigan, Princeton and the University of Rochester. The energy department said that it would considerably reduce the general or indirect costs associated with subsidies.

The reports were brought by Stephanie Saul, Alan Blinder and Miles Herszenhorn.

