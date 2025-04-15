Politics
Indignation as Keir Starmer accused of “retro-gliding” of Brexit with plans to bow to the EU judges
Sir Keir Starmer was accused of having turned his back on Brexit in the middle of the intention to replace Great Britain under the jurisdiction of European judges.
A dynamic alignment agreement is being carried out between the United Kingdom and the Brussels Bloc, Starmer should link the United Kingdom to EUS standards on food and agricultural imports.
Such a situation would return the powers to the European Court of Justice to examine British trade.
Starmer, who served as the secretary of Shadow Brexit of Jeremy Corbyns, promised not to relate the debate around the membership of the EU before the general elections of 2024.
The Prime Minister excluded to join the single market or the Customs Union, moving away from his previous commitment to restoring freedom of movement.
However, speculation about the buckling in Brussels on dynamic alignment caused the fury of Brexiteers.
The former Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, told Sun: “It is increasingly obvious that work will sell the country again.
“This decision means that our farmers and food producers will have to live according to the laws in which they do not have their say, applied by a foreign court – the absolute opposite of what Brexit means.
“We would abandon control of an important part of our economy and would not recover anything for that. You just can't trust work to negotiate.”
The former Minister of Brexit Opportunities, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, also raised concerns concerning the CJCE to score a potential agreement in the United Kingdom.
Speaking during his program news from GB State of the Nation, the Tory Grandee said: “This decision would suggest an effort from the government to make our freedoms regulatory, as well as our fish, even if this could have a harmful effect on negotiations with the United States.
“Any transition to regulatory alignment would harm British's ability to negotiate trade agreements with other nations that do not follow EU processes, including the United States.
“Simplistain, the United States has” results “standards: is the product sure? Although the EU has” process “standards, is the production method approved?
“Adjusted for differences in reports, this leads to similar food safety standards.
Starmer was accused of having established a public serving team at the end of 2024 after a disclosed document seemed to open the door to the jurisdiction of the CJE.
It is believed that the EU hopes that the Strasbourg court will extend its jurisdiction from Northern Ireland to cover both carbon border taxes and veterinary transactions.
Eurosceptics have long approached excessive exposed ECJ, the voting campaign highlighting how it has restricted efforts to fight terrorism.
The Spanish company Factortame caused a particular fury after winning additional access to British fishing waters following a long legal battle at the Luxembourg Court in 1991.
Singh's surrender judgment also rocked the British feathers after seeming to compensate for the migration rules.
However, the United Kingdom has classified reasonably placed with regard to winning cases, with a success rate of 33% in the cases brought to Great Britain between 2003 and 2016.
The figure has put Great Britain over Italy, France and Germany, but behind Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark.
The Minister of Relations with the EU, Nick Thomas-Symonds, negotiated with Brussels in the hope of obtaining a “reset” in relations.
A closer and more cooperative relationship with the EU will improve the security, security and prosperity of the British peoples, the British government said in a statement.
We will act in the national interest of the British and we have been clear that there will be no return to freedom of movement, the customs union or the single market. We will not provide a current comment on the talks.
|
