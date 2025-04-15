Jokowi, a graduate of the 1985 forest faculty

Amien Rais cs again questioned the authenticity of the UGM diploma belonging to the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi. The UGM vice-chancellor, Professor Wening Udasmoro, made sure that Jokowi was a graduate of the UGM and had graduated by the campus.

Wening said that the Campus Head and the Faculty had received three representatives of the mass action from the Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The three were Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan and Tifauziyah who asked for clarification on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

“So, on our side, UGM is an educational institution that we always comply with academic regulations. Beginning when students are present on this campus with all kinds of documents until the end,” said Wening when you give information to journalists in the Fortakgama room, Tuesday 4/15/2025).

Wening said UGM has transmitted information in its capacity as a teaching establishment. For the three people, Wening provided information if Jokowi had done the Dharma sorting of higher education.

“So we said that in our capacity, UGM had to provide information that Joko Widodo had been recorded from start to end Dharma sorting higher education at Gadjah Mada University. We have evidence, letters, documents at the Faculty of Forestry,” he said.

“We therefore transmitted it entirely. For example, we have a copy of the diploma from the STTB diploma in high school, then other documents, including the verbal process during the thesis exam, and we also brought his thesis,” he added.

He said the UGM was unable to defend one of the parties. Wening said the campus was present in the ability to explain if Jokowi graduated from the UGM in 1985 in accordance with the documents belonging to the campus.

“So, in this context, it is not a question of defending who, not. But that we, in this position, had to explain as a state that has documents, it is our student first or not, and graduated or not? We explained it and Joko Widodo obtained his diploma on November 5, 1985, in accordance with the notes of the Faculty of the Forest Document”, he said.

Therefore, he does not want to be trained in the controversy that occurs on social networks.

“We will not enter into controversy, in particular controversy on social networks. Our base is not an interpretation of what a person is transmitted to another, but our basis is the data we have,” he said.

On the other hand, UGM is ready to clearly display the necessary documents. However, personal documents cannot be published immediately. Another case with the thesis that can be accessible by the public.

“When there is a desire to show us the data in detail, we ask, we should, we should, who have the right to read our documents,” he said

The document, continued Wening, can be opened in the event of a court order.

“Everyone cannot come and see everything. Well, later, we will invite if a legal process is later or anything, UGM is ready for example as a witness, we are ready,” he said.

Assisted by Jokowi's classmates

Wening said that at the closed meeting, there were also Jokowi classmates. In total, there were 11 people present. They said Wening, brought the thesis and photo of the documentation for graduation and other activities.

“On this occasion, his friends were present. By the way, many people were present, a generation. There were especially those who graduated at the same time and they also brought the thesis that was also seen by him. In addition, they also brought photos, documents,” he said.

