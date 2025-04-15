These blocking the stability of the Syries will face Trkiye and Damascus together





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a strong warning on Syria, swearing that Trkiye will be held firmly alongside the Syrian government against any effort aimed at undermining the country in territorial integrity and long -term peace. Addressing the press after a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, President Erdogan reiterated Trkiy's commitment to the sovereignty and the stability of the Syrias, calling for responsible behavior of all the actors involved in the conflict. The one who tries to prevent Syria from reaching peace and sustainable stability, said Erdogan, will find Trkiye, with the Syrian government, which is firmly on their way. TRT Global – Erdogan in Al Sharaa: Trkiye supports the stability and economic renewal of Syria Erdogan says that Trkiye will continue his diplomatic efforts to raise international sanctions imposed on Syria and that efforts should be intensified to revive commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries. Opposition to new division lines Erdogan clearly indicated that Ankara would oppose any attempted fracture of the Syries unit under an appearance. Referring to the past efforts of certain groups to create a so-called terrorist corridor along the southern border of Trkiyes, he said: just as we do not allow Syria either divided by a terrorist corridor. This was a point-sized reference to Israeli attacks against Syria and Trkiyes for a long time to YPG / PKK terrorists supported by the United States operating in northern Syria, which is the extension of the PKK terrorist organization. TRT Global – Diplomacy in Action: Erdogan directs Trkiyes Global Commitment to Antalya Diplomacy Forum The Turkish president emphasizes diplomacy, regional stability and economic cooperation in talks with leaders of Africa, the Middle East and Balkans. No return after December 8 Stressing the importance of recent developments in Syria, Erdogan said that the political and military landscape before December 8 was no longer valid. There is no longer any possibility of returning to the situation before December 8, he declared, referring to what he described as the revolution of December 8 indicating a new era in internal dynamics and regional diplomacy. A new phase began in the country with the revolution of December 8. A message to external powers In a barely veiled message to the international stakeholders involved in Syria, the Turkish president said that some actors should stop testing Trkiyes patience and rather recognize the value of his friendship. Instead of testing the limits of Trkiyes with regard to Syria, he warned, certain actors should appreciate our friendship and act as a state as an organization. This declaration was largely interpreted as criticisms directed against powers which support non -state actors or armed groups in Syria without coordinating with regional states like Trkiye, which has carried out multiple cross -border operations to ensure its national security. In recent months, Trkiye has expressed its support for the Syrian territorial unit and has underlined the need for a political solution which ensures both security and stability in the region.

