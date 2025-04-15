Let's look forward to the 3rd Nordic Indian Summit, explains PM Modi on a telephone call with Danish PM | Latest news from India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Put Frederiksen examined bilateral relations and discussed world developments during a telephone conversation on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish Prime Minister puts Frederiksen. (PTI file photo)

Happy to speak with PM Put Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our solid support for the Green India-Denmark strategic partnership and improving cooperation between sectors for the benefit of our people, Modi said in an article on social networks.

We have also discussed regional and global developments in mutual interest, he said.

The two countries have a unique green strategic partnership, which was launched in 2020, and the two leaders evaluated the expansion of this initiative in various fields which created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the Green Transition, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a reading.

Modi said that he was impatiently awaiting the third Indian Nordic Summit to be held this year in Norway this year and his meeting with Frederiksen at the time.

This summit brings together the leaders of India, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The first summit took place in Sweden in 2018 and the second in Denmark in 2022.

In addition to the Green Strategic Partnership, India and Denmark signed a migration and mobility partnership agreement in 2024 to facilitate the movement of students and professionals.

The bidirectional trade in goods and services between India and Denmark was worth $ 5.3 billion in 2023, Indian exports worth 2.74 billion dollars, while imports amounted to $ 2.59 billion.