



President Donald Trump responded after a new NBC survey has shown that an increasing number of voters identify as supporters of Maga.

Why it matters

As the NBC survey reflects, Trump consolidated the Republican party not only itself, but also its wider movement “Make America Great Again”.

The growing support for the Maga movement signals the president's tightening grip on the republican basis before the middle of 2026. While more and more voters align with his policy brand, this could reshape the GOP strategy, push the party to Trump style populism and present a challenge for democrats trying to recover the field in key races.

What to know

According to a survey by NBC News between March 7 and 11 among 1,000 registered voters, 36% now identify as supporters of Maga.

This marks a sharp increase compared to the 23% who identified as Maga supporters in the aggregated survey data of NBC from 2023 and the 27% which did the same thing in its survey combined in 2024.

Trump was praised news on social networks on Monday, saying Maga got “huge” support.

In January 2024, a few days after Trump won appointments in Iowa and New Hampshire, 20% of registered voters said he was aligning the Maga movement. But in the NBC combined election in October and early November, this number had checked up to 29%.

President Donald Trump on the southern lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 14. President Donald Trump on the southern lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 14. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The survey suggests that the increase is caused by a change between the Republicans to the Maga movement, with 71% of GOP voters now identifying themselves as supporters of Maga, against 55% in November. There was also a similar change among men educated in college, who had an increase of 16 points in the first quarter of the year, going from 21% in 2024 to 37% in March.

Trump also equaled his best approval rating of all time in the last survey, with 47% of respondents and 51% disapproval.

“All this change comes from the Republicans,” said NBC NBC Bill Mcinturff, a republican survey with public opinion strategies which conducted the investigation with the Democratic Singste Jeff Horthtt by Hart Research Associates. The survey had an error margin of more or less 3.1 percentage points.

Other recent surveys have suggested that Trump's approval rating is decreasing. A survey of Napolitan News and RMG Research between April 2 and 10 showed a 49% Trump approval rating, while 48% disapproved.

This is the lowest note that Trump has received from a Napolitan News and RMG research survey since the start of his second term in January. Some surveys have also shown that the rating of Trump's approval decreases among the Republicans.

According to polls, dissatisfaction with the economy following Trump's decision to impose prices on all imports of several countries could lead to the decline in popularity.

What people say

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social: “A NBC poll just released says that Maga gets huge support. I'm not surprised at all !!!”

What happens next

While the effects of its economic, immigration and other major policies are raised, Trump's approval rating should fluctuate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-touts-nbc-poll-maga-support-surges-2059784

