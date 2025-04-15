Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Donald Trump said the current tour in the course of Xi Jinpings in Southeast Asia was to screw the United States, which struck Beijing with massive import prices this month, even if the Chinese chief urged Vietnam to resist unilateral intimidation by Washington.

Xi began his five -day tour in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, who also faced stiff prices before Mr. Trump partially returned him on Monday.

In Hanoi, his first judgment, the Chinese president discussed trade relations with Vietnamese leaders, but Trump said that Reunion was perhaps a forum to discuss how to harm in the United States.

I do not blame China, I do not blame Vietnam, he told journalists in the White House. It's a great meeting. Meeting like, trying to understand, how to screw the United States of America?

After Mr. Trump imposed an effective rate of 145% on Chinese exports to the United States, Beijing argued that American shares were unfair and retaliated with 125% on American goods.

While the new prices policy has frightened the equity and bond markets, Trump reduced the 10% levies from almost all countries, including the three on Mr. Xis's tour, and announced a 90 -day break on the application to give the negotiations time.

The president made an exception to maintain high prices on China, although he then exempted certain categories of goods, such as computers, smartphones and chips, imported from Asian manufacturing power.

The visit of Mr. Xis in Vietnam came after the head of the countries of Southeast Asia, in Lam, urged stronger trade relations with his large neighbor.

The Chinese mega market is still open in Vietnam, Mr. Xi has been cited by the Xinhua news agency, adding that China and Vietnam should strengthen the strategic objective and jointly oppose unilateral intimidation.

A small boat with a single sail cannot resist stormy waves, and it is only by working together that we can navigate regularly and far, he said.

Vietnam, a large industrial and assembly center, is a crucial source of everything, shoes and clothing to electronics for the United States. According to estimates based on Vietnamese customs data, 30% of the country's GDP is driven by exports to the United States.

Trump had previously said that Vietnam was worse than China and almost the worst abuser of anyone as regards trade with the United States.

However, Reuters reported last week that Hanoi was trying to avoid hard American samples by promising to repress Chinese goods that were redirected across the country to escape American tasks. The proposal included the reduction of transhipment fraud where Chinese products were falsely labeled as made in Vietnam and the tightening of sensitive exports such as semiconductors to the neighboring country.

Vietnam would have sought to negotiate the Trump rate rate from 46% to 22 to 28%, according to three people knowing the issue, reported the news agency.

Hanoi was also ready to reduce prices on several American imports, including energy and cars, in order to improve commercial sales.

Mr. XI, on the other hand, was to sign some 45 agreements in Vietnam, notably on supply chains and rail connectivity, reported the state media.

The uncertainty created by American prices, as well as the treatment of allies, undermined the credibility and confidence of the United States in Southeast Asia and XI will obviously capitalize on the situation, told ABC News Ian Chong, political analyst at the National University of Singapore.

During meetings with the best leaders in Vietnam, the Chinese chief said that Beijing and Hanoi should work together to maintain the stability of the global free trade system and industrial and supply chains, Xinhua reported.

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said last week that China and the Southeast Asian countries were good neighbors, good friends and good partners with a shared destiny.

In an article published by Vietnams Nhan Dan Journal, Mr. Xi urged the two countries to properly manage differences and protect peace and stability in our region.

After two days in Vietnam, Mr. XI was to visit Malaysia and Cambodia between Tuesday and Friday.

For us, we do not think that it was calculated fairly, said the Malaysian Minister of Commerce, ZAFRUL Aziz, at the BBC, referring to the American prices. We believe that the information they have is not exact, but that's what it is, we have to face it.

He said Malaysia would not choose between the United States and China. No, we cannot choose and we will not choose, he said. These two economic powers represent almost half of the world's GDP. You just can't face one side.

Wen Ti Sung, a non -resident scholarship holder of the Atlantic Council, told CNN: what Xi tries to do now is to go in person. Instead of fear and pressure, Xi will show them love, perhaps some memories along the way, he said. All these means for China show that I am on your side. He is sure to spend time with China, especially if you are concerned about the United States.