



US President Donald Trump sees Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as IMI, according to the spokesperson for the US State Department Margaret Macleod. Speaking on Tuesday, MacLeod underlined the growing partnership between the two nations, noting that they work at a higher level for the interests of nations. She stressed that the two countries have “joint interests” and undertake to deepen cooperation in a range of sectors, including technology, business and security. “President Trump sees it as a friend. We (India and the United States) have joint interests and work at a higher level for the interests of nations. There are many things we can work on, whether against terrorist operations, on cooperation for advanced technologies and growing commercial opportunities. Our future is very brilliant,” said Macleod, thinking about the optimist for future collaboration. Fight terrorism together: the extradition of Tahawwur Rana One of the remarkable examples of American-Indian cooperation is the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the key suspect in Mumbai 2008 attacks, also known as 26/11. MacLeod stressed that Rana's extradition demonstrates the strength of the American-Indian partnership in the fight against terrorism. The 26/11 was a horrible incident and Rana should face the law, and I hope that this cooperation will continue in the future, she added. Rana’s extradition was an important step, stressing the common commitment to do justice to the victims of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent history. He marks another step in the current American-Indian collaboration against terrorism. Live events Prevails over the vision of bilateral trade with India Despite the strengthening of security and technology links, trade remains a more complicated area in the American-Indian relationship. Earlier this year, President Trump had expressed his frustration in the face of India pricing policies, accusing the country of charging exorbitant tasks on American products. India, very, very difficult. Very, very hard. The Prime Minister has just left. He is a great friend of me, but I said, “You are a friend of me, but you don't find us well,” said Trump during a speech. He explained that India imposed rates as high as 52%, while the United States was almost nothing about Indian stoves. China. The bilateral trade in looming talks This week, the United States and India should start with official discussions on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the two parties hoping for a fair agreement that can benefit the two savings. Trump expressed his desire for an agreement that would promote business between the two countries on the basis of justice and equality. These talks should tackle disputed issues such as prices, intellectual property rights and market access. As the commercial negotiations take place, the emphasis will be placed on the search for a mutually beneficial arrangement which strengthens economic ties and promotes more in -depth cooperation. The relationship between the United States and India has evolved considerably in recent years, in particular under the direction of Trump and Modi. To combat terrorism to the progression of technological collaboration and the exploration of new commercial opportunities, the two countries are working to build a future marked by closer cooperation. While previous commercial disagreements persist, the recent break on upcoming commercial prices and talks report a new phase in American-Indian relations. In the event of success, the bilateral trade agreement could open the way to even stronger links between the two nations, benefiting their savings and further consolidate their global partnership.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/new-updates/us-sees-bright-future-with-india-trump-calls-pm-modi-a-friend-state-department-official/articleshow/120315376.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

