Politics
Stephen Graham reacts to Elon Musk's “anti-white” comments on adolescence
AdolescenceThe actor and co-creator Stephen Graham declared people, including Elon Musk, who amplified a theory that the Netflix series was based on a real crime committed by a black child, “completely deceived”.
The dramatic mini-series in four parts follows the events that occur after the 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), arrested for the brutal murder of a young girl, and all the episodes are each slaughtered in a continuous catch.
Since the release of the show, he has triggered conversations both online and in parliament around violence against women and young girls and how the Manosphere and the Incel culture can have an impact on adolescents, the series being presented in British schools.
However, this has also led to a worn disinformation on social networks. An article on the Musk X platform, formerly Twitter, has been shared that said Adolescence was based on a real affair such as the murderer of Southport and, in this case, the aggressor was black while the protagonist of the Netflix show is white and said that this was equivalent to anti-white propaganda “.
He even drew Musk's attention himself, who wrote “Wow” in response to the post, attracting more eyes to conspiracy theory.
Now Graham, who initially had the idea of the show and plays Eddie Miller, Jamie's father, closed “Musk's Butting in” as The Hollywood Reporter Says it well in their recent interview with The British Star.
They were completely mistaken, “Graham started.
If they had to look at their facts, they would see that the horrible thing that happened in Southport occurred after finishing our [show]. It just doesn't make sense.
They therefore use this to continue their own agenda. I understand the whole concept of freedom of expression, I understand and I see what they say. But I think there is a thin line between freedom of expression and hatred. “”
Stephen Graham (left) responded to conspiracy theory that Elon Musk (right) responded.Photo by John Nacion / Getty Images, and photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Some people have said its awakened ideology, and they took it to the extreme, he continued.
It was never a race, it was just to be a representation of a normal family that could live on your street. It could be your children of sisters or, God preserves us, your own child. All the things that were influenced were social realism.
Graham's latest comments occur a month after the scriptwriter and co-creator of the Jack Thorne series denounced the conspiracy theory during an appearance on News agents podcast
They said Stephen and I based [Adolescence] On a story and they say that we were racing it, “said Thorne.
Nothing is further from the truth. I told a lot of real stories in my time. I know the evil that can come when you take elements of a real story, and you put it on the screen, and people do not expect it.
There is no part of this based on a true story, not a single part.
He concluded: it's absurd to say that [these crimes are] Supposed only by black boys. It's absurd, it is not true.
Elsewhere, Adolescence Branded 'tosh' by Boris Johnson in “ Pitoyly s *** 'take, and the “anti-white” comments of Elon Musk on Adolescence slammed by the creator.
