



President Donald Trump's approval rating designed, according to a recent survey of a survey company aligned with the GOP.

Why it matters

Trump's approval rating is a key indicator of his political strength as he sails in his second presidential mandate and is preparing for future political battles.

A change in its number could influence the support of the Republican legislators, affecting its ability to pass through its program and shape the political landscape heading to the electoral cycle halfway in 2026.

What to know

A new survey of an eminent republican enterprise shows that Trump's approval note taking a strong dive.

According to an Echelon Insights survey carried out between April 10 and 14 among 1,014 probable voters, Trump's approval rating is currently 47%, with 51% disapproval, giving it a net note of -4 points.

President Donald Trump greets while leaving an event on the southern lawn of the White House on April 14, 2025. President Donald Trump Waves while leaving an event on the South White House on April 14, 2025. Alex Brandon /

This is down by a survey carried out in January, which imposed Trump's approval note at 51%, with 43% disapproving. The two polls had an error margin of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Several other Republican Surveyers, including Rasmussen and RMG Research, have also shown a drop in truk approval notes in recent days.

In addition, the latest TIPP Insights survey, carried out between April 7 and 9 among 1,570 registered voters, showed that Trump's net approval note from 6 points to -7, with 43% approval and 50% disapproval. In March, 44% approved and 45% disapproved. The survey in April had an error margin of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

The latest CBS / Yougov survey, carried out between April 8 and 11 among the 2410 respondents, brought more bad news to Trump. The survey showed that 47% approved Trump, against 50% in March, while 53% disappear, against 50% in March. The February survey has shown Trump's net approval to +2 points. The last survey had an error margin of +/- 2.4 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Trump's approval rating experienced a much more marginal drop of only 1 point in the last Harvard-Harris survey, carried out between April 9 and 10 among the 2,286 registered voters, with 48% approval and 46% disapproval. In March, 49% approved and 46% disapproved.

However, the decline compared to February was much greater, when 52% said they approved Trump's professional performance and 43% disapproved. The last survey had an error margin of +/- 1.9 percentage point.

The Newsweek Tracker has also shown a drop in Trump approval rating. With 46% approval and 51% disapproving, its net approval rating is -5 points. On April 1, Trump's net approval rating was -2 points, with 47 approvals and 49% disapproaches.

The results were similar in a new survey conducted by the University of Massachusetts between April 4 and 9 in 1,000 adults, which showed 44% of Trump's professional performance approval, while 51% disappear. The survey had an error margin of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERASMUSSNAPRIL 144850 Echelon Insightsapril 10-144751HARVARD-HARRISXAPRIL 9-104846CBS / Yougovapril 8-114753Yougovapril 7-104154TIPRIL 7-94350QUANTUSAPRIL 7-94750YOUGOV / 5-84351university of Massachusettsapril 4-94451harris Xapril 4-74749

This arises when Trump recently experienced difficulties in the polls on the economy, which was once a strong subject for the president.

Earlier this month, he announced his “Liberation Day” rates, which included a 10% reference rate on all imports and more difficult rights intended for the White House called the “worst delinquents” of unfair commercial practices.

The announcement of April 2 immediately rocked the financial markets before Trump announced a 90 -day surprise break on most of the reciprocal rates of the hours after their entry into force.

The 10% reference rate remains in place, and Trump has now increased his rights to Chinese imports to 125% after Beijing responded with an overload of 84% on American goods. China has now responded in kind with its own 125%prices.

Despite Trump's partial break, the prices raised fears of a potential recession, and the president's approval notes took a hit.

The CBS / Yougov survey has shown that 75% of respondents said they thought the prices will increase short -term prices, while 48% said they thought they had a long -term impact. The survey has also shown that Trump's approval rating on the economy is currently 44%, with 56% disapproval.

This is compared to March 30, when 58% said they approved and 52% disapproved, and on March 2, when 51% approved and 49% disapproved.

Trump's approval rating about his inflation management has also taken a hit. In the latest poll, 40% said they approved, against 46% in early March, and 60% disapproved, against 54% in early March.

Echelon's survey has shown the same trend, with 52% saying that they disapprove of Trump's management of the economy, while 44% approved. It is down compared to March, when 47% approved and 49% disapproved. On the issue of prices, 40% said they approved, while 55% disapproved. In March, 41% approved and 51 disapproved.

In the latest poll, 70% said they were very or somewhat concerned about Trump's prices. Only 27% said they were a little worried or not at all concerned.

How Trump's approval rating is compared

The 45% approval rating of Trump is less than the popularity of former President Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On April 15, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 41%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

The surveys published in the days that followed the inauguration of Trump showed its popularity at a record level. However, he was still the least popular president lately.

According to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, its initial approval rating was 47%. The sounder said that the figure has made him less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a quarter and the only one starting with an approval rating of less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics Tracker showed that on April 15, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 41%, while its disapproval rating was 52%, which gave it a net approval of -11 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same point during his first visit to the Oval office.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

Fixed 04/15/25, 15:06 pm HE: This article has been updated to correct a figure in the Echelon Insights survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-republican-pollster-2059924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos