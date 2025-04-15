







Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modis planned a visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 19 for the inauguration of the highly anticipated Vande Bharat Express in Srinagar was postponed, officials announced on Monday. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07H4b7svt1i The officials said that the PM visit to the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express on a section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) railway link, a 272 km long Mega Railway project, has been postponed. Preparations were already underway for the high -level visit, with simulated exercises and trials carried out on the USBRL section. The Director of the Region (CAM) of Kashmir, Saqib Yousuf Yatoo (IRTS), confirmed the postponement of the PMS visit, declaring that no new date had yet been announced. The Vande Bharat Express, specially designed to operate at temperatures below zero in the Kashmir valley, is already parked in Katra. The train consists of eight fully air-conditioned coaches equipped with cabin heating, CVC systems with a heating capacity of 9 kW, sealed gateways, infotainment screens, video surveillance, LED lighting, mobile load ports, automatic traffic jams and electro-pneumatic brakes. Although the train is able to operate at speeds up to 160 km / h, it will operate at a limited speed of 85 km / h between Katra and Srinagar, in accordance with the approval of the Rail Safety Commissioner (CRS). Officials said the trip would reduce travel time between the two cities at only three hours, compared to the 67 -hour road. The USBRL project covers 272 km and includes 119 km of tunnels. It connects large areas, notably Udhampur, Rasi, Ramban, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and Baramulla. Two emblematic engineers are expanding the Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world and the Anji Khad bridge, the first part of the Pont des Chemins de railway with the cable of this ambitious project. The Chenab bridge is 467 meters away, which is 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower. Officials revealed that around 29,000 tonnes of steel were used in its construction. Designed to withstand earthquakes to magnitude 8, the bridge posed major engineering challenges due to its location in a high distinction area. Approved in 199495 and declared a national project in 2002, the USBRL was completed in phases. Key sections such as Qazigundbaramulla (2009), Banihalqazigund (2013), Udhampurkatra (2014) and Banihalsangaldan (2020) have already been ordered. A test of MEMU trains was also successfully carried out last year on the electrified section of Risangaldan. Currently, train services in the valley are only operational on the Sanggaldanbaramulla section, while long -distance trains end in Katra. (Kno)





