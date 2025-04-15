



– Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to the revolutionary leader of Vietnams Ho Chi Minh on April 15, his last day of travel to Hanoi who, according to President Donald Trump, was aimed at kissing the United States. Mr. XI is in Vietnam as part of a tour in Southeast Asia which will include Malaysia and Cambodia, Beijing trying to position itself as a stable alternative to Mr. Trump while the leaders face American prices. The Chinese chief called his country and his Vietnam on April 14 to oppose unilateral intimidation and maintaining the stability of the global free trade system, according to Beijings' state media. A few hours later, Trump told the White House journalists that their meeting was aimed at harming in the United States. I don't blame China. I don't blame Vietnam. I don't know. I see that they meet today, and it's wonderful, he said. It's a great meeting … as trying to understand, how to screw the United States of America. China and Vietnam signed 45 cooperation agreements on April 14, including on supply chains, artificial intelligence, joint maritime patrols and the development of railways. XI said at a meeting with the best leader in Vietnam in Lam on April 14, that their country was held at the turn of history … and should go ahead with joint hands. Lam said after the talks that the two leaders have reached many major and complete common perceptions, according to the Vietnam news agency. Rail On the last day of his visit, Mr. Xi set a red crown sporting his name and the words living the great Vietnams leader, President Ho Chi Minh at the late mausoleum of leaders in the center of Hanoi. He also had to attend the launch of Vietnam-China rail cooperation, which will help manage a railway project of $ 8 billion ($ 10.5 billion) announced in 2025 to link the largest Vietnam Northern Port City to the border with China. Mr. XIS’s trip intervenes almost two weeks after the largest export market in the United States for Vietnam, a manufacturing power, in the first three months of the year, imposed a 46% levy on Vietnamese products as part of a global tariff blitz. Although the American prices on Vietnam and most other countries have been interrupted, China is still facing huge prices and seeks to tighten regional business ties and compensate for their impact on the first trip of the year abroad. Chinese President Xi Jinping (second on the right) with the secretary general of the Vietnams Communist Party in Lam (on the far right) during a visit to the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi on April 15.Photo: AFP Xi will go to Malaysia later on April 15, then Cambodia during a tour of major importance for the wider region, said Beijing. Mr. XI previously urged Vietnam and China to resolutely protect the multilateral trade system, industrial and stable world supply chains and the open and cooperative international environment. He also reiterated the Beijing line that a trade war and a tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will not lead anywhere in an article published on April 14 in the Grand Journal of Nhan Dan managed by Vietnam. China and Vietnam, both governed by communist parties, already share a complete strategic partnership, the highest diplomatic status in Hane. Vietnam has long continued an approach to diplomacy in bamboo striving to stay in good condition with China and the United States. The two countries have close economic ties, but Hanoi shares American concerns concerning Beijing, which increases insurance in the disputed sea of ​​southern China. AFP JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/xis-vietnam-trip-aiming-to-screw-us-says-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos