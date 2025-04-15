Over the years, thanks to initiatives like the FIRST and Act East Politique district, the Mahasagar vision, and a coherent push for institutional reform and regional connectivity, the Modtec PM has transformed BIMSTEC into a dynamic cooperation platform

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was created in 1997 with the promise to promote a more in -depth regional collaboration between the countries bordering Bengal bay.

However, for almost two decades, the organization remained relatively dormant its unexploited potential, its objective defined. This changed in 2016 when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi injected a new dynamic into the group, anchoring it firmly within a wider regional and global strategic vision.

A strategic round in Goa

The turning point came when the PM Modi extended a special invitation to Bimstec leaders to attend a retirement from managers in Goa, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2016. It was not only a diplomatic courtesy, it was a strategic pivot. By placing Bimstec on the same platform as the BRICS, Modi has raised its visibility and its importance. Its message was clear: India considered the Bengal Bay region as central to its regional diplomacy, its economic connectivity and its maritime strategy. Since then, the personal involvement of Modis and the coherent accent on Bimstec have transformed it from a symbolic forum to an active and evolving regional body. In a decision that highlighted his commitment, he again invited Bimstec leaders to attend his sworn ceremony in 2019 signaling the continuity, priority and gravity of intention.

Diplomacy focused on vision:

What distinguishes the leadership of PM Modis is its ability to integrate Bimstec into a wider network of policies that collectively improve the India regional and global role. Its first neighborhood policy, Act East Strategy and the Mahasagar initiative are all oriented towards strengthening India links in its immediate and extensive neighborhood.

At the same time, its Indo-Pacific vision promotes a free, open and inclusive region, aligning global efforts to ensure stability and cooperation in the maritime fields.

This political convergence has given Bimstec a new strategic dynamism. The group is now not only an extension of South Asian cooperation, but a crucial bridge connecting South Asia and Southeast Asia, connecting savings, people and future.

Strengthen institutions

While the Bimstecs secretariat has existed for some time, a significant jump in its institutional development occurred in May 2024 with the official adoption of the Bimstec Charter. This step endowed the organization with an international legal identity, clearly defined principles and an institutional architecture which allows it to function with more coherence and goal.

In addition, increasing its multilateral capacity, India has appointed Indra Man Pandey an experienced diplomat known for his multilateral sense as secretary general. India has also initiated 1 million USD to improve institutional and reinforced efforts of secretariats.

The Active Diplomatic Commitment India also saw the organization of the Reunion of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Bimstec in July 2024, followed by an informal meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2024. These events marked a new phase of energy diplomacy and engagement, launching the basics of greater regional integration.

A holistic program

One of the remarkable characteristics of Bimstec under leadership India has been the expansion and organization of its program.

The grouping now operates through seven key pillars, each led by a different member country, allowing greater property and a specialized concentration. India directs the very important security pillar, while the Bangladesh Helms exchange, investment and development.

Bhutan focuses on the environment and climate change, Myanmar leads to agriculture and food security, Nepal on the contacts of people to people, Sri Lanka on science and technology and innovation and Thailand on connectivity.

This structured approach has enabled BIMSTEC to become a body -focused body, to meet challenges and to exploit opportunities through the spectrum of trade and security to climate action and innovation. And change is visible in his approach.

India concentration pillars

Leadership India in the security field has seen the development of a solid legal framework to combat terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crimes of shared concern in the region. Efforts are underway to harmonize counter-terrorist executives, intelligence sharing and maritime cooperation. On connectivity, India has put particular emphasis on the development of physical, digital and energy links. The Bimstec Energy Center, hosted in Bengaluru, coordinates initiatives towards the regional interconnectivity of the network.

This is aligned with PM Modis Vision Bold of One World, One Sun, One Grid, which aims to create an interconnected solar energy grid on a global scale. In the field of sustainability and management of disasters, India has positioned itself as a responsible regional partner. He organizes regular disaster management exercises involving member countries and directs the Bimstec Center for Weather and Climate in Noida, playing an essential role in forecasting, sharing climate data and early alert systems. Given the high vulnerability of regions to natural disasters, this collaboration has immense practical value.

Promote regional identity

Beyond politics and security, Prime Minister Modi has always defended the softer dimensions of regional cooperation, in particular culture, the commitment of young people and environmental conscience. These elements were put in the foreground through a series of dynamic events that promote shared identity and regional pride. The recent protruding points include the Bimstec Aquatic Championship in Delhi (February 2024), the Bimstec Business Summit (August 2024), and cultural windows such as the Bimstec pavilion at Surajkund Mela (February 2025) and the Bimstec Cultural Troops Performance in Bali Jatra in Cuttack (Nov 2024). The commitment of young people also received a new thrust through the youth summit of Bimstec in Ahmedabad and the climate change conference led by young people from Bimstec in Delhi, both held in February 2025. Another notable step was the launch of the maritime research network of Bimstec-India-India in February 2024, which aimed to promote scientific collaboration and the ocean.

From Goa to Bangkok

The vision articulated by PM Modi during the GOA 2016 retirement continues to shape the trajectory of bimstecs. The decisions made during this seminal retirement materialize, more recently in Bangkok, where two key developments have been revealed: the adoption of the Bimstec Vision 2030 report and the eminent report of the group of people. These initiatives provide a long -term roadmap and an intellectual foundation.

Conclusion

Under the visionary direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bimstec went from a dormant regional forum to a dynamic and prospective grouping. The proactive india engagement anchored in strategic vision and diplomacy centered on people, redefined the role of bimstec in the 21st century. What started as a diplomatic gesture to Goa has become a robust regional movement. While Bimstec continues to trace its course, leadership India remains at the heart of its strength, stability and success, ensuring that Bengal Bay becomes a lighthouse of cooperation, connectivity and shared prosperity.

(The writer is the founding president, Om Aarohanam Sansthan (Janani Suraksha Yojana) and a BJP official.