



While British Steel's stories continue to take place, the news that the members of the community union have lost confidence in the Jingye group “a long time ago” have surfaced with other comments fueling anti-china rhetoric. There was a constant flow of comments on the property of Jingye by British Steel and none of them read. British government's secretary of affairs Jonathan Reynolds warned that there is now a “high confidence bar” to allow Chinese companies to invest in strategic British industries (such as steel). Jingye was accused of acting irrationally and not in an expected way of an company operating within a market economy. Reynolds suggested that Chinese companies are excluded from the “very sensitive” industries (once again, such as steel) and such comments have made many observers wonder what the government of Boris Johnson thought when it sold British steel for 23 million United Kingdom. Did Jingye Group try to close the factory? Former conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith, commonly known as IDS, said he would not be surprised. The demonstrators of the Scunthorpe factory prevented Jingye's leaders from entering the plant for fear of sabotage. Gary Smith, secretary general of the GMB Union, said they were legitimately worried about the unfair game. Jonathan Reynolds, however, wanted to keep a lid on it and said it could have been neglected, but the head of the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, said that it was 100% certain that Jingye Group bought the company with the sole intention of closing it. He said that the factory should be nationalized … and it is rare from a right -wing politician. The conservatives say that nationalization should be a last resort. But by far the most prejudicial comments against Jingye came today from Alasdair McDiarmid, deputy secretary general of the Community Union, the Union of Steelmakers. It is a huge relief that this crucial and late Coke shipment arrived in Immingham this morning. We thank the Prime Minister and the Secretary of Affairs for his decisive actions to guarantee the raw materials necessary to maintain the Hauts Fourneaux en Marche, “said McDiarmid. “The shameful actions of Jingyes, if they had succeeded, would have cost us thousands of quality jobs and seriously compromises the economic and national security of the UKS.” Alasdair McDiarmid, Deputy Secretary General of the Community Union. Our members lost confidence in Jingye a long time ago, and recent events have proven that the Chinese were never a good and clean owner for a strategically critical company like British Steel. This conceives the belief, but we now know that Jingye was strengthening our raw material ovens so that they can end the steel with scunning and feed our rollers with their operations in China, “he said. “The shameful actions of Jingyes, if they had succeeded, would have cost thousands of quality jobs and seriously compromised the economic and national security of the UKS. The daring intervention of governments to take control of British steel led this deep threat to our country, and we are impatiently waiting to work with the government, and the new management team of the United Kingdom, to safeguard the long-term jobs. But what about these raw materials? According to reports, they arrived and others are on the way. This ship has spotted 30 miles off the Côte de Scanthorpe by representatives of the government with brass telescopes must be smoking west to the factory while I write this and there is another expedition somewhere which could require an escort of the royal navy. Hopefully Jonathan Reynolds' trust bar is made from British steel!

