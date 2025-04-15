



Ed Martin, Donald Trump's candidate for the American lawyer for the Columbia district, faces a backlash after claiming that he had been ousted from CNN because of “black madmen”.

Newsweek contacted Martin's office to comment by e-mail outside normal working hours.

Why it matters

Martin is currently an American lawyer for the Columbia district provisionally while he awaits confirmation of the Senate.

Since he played in this role, he rejected the Capitol riot on January 6, dismissed prosecutors who were involved in the investigations, who disappeared after the political opponents of Trump and have launched internal examinations in order to find a fault in the office.

Consequently, five former prosecutors who worked on criminal cases resulting from January 6 attacks accused Martin of rape the rules of the office and urged the disciplinary office governing lawyers in Washington, DC, to open an investigation into Trump's decision to choose Martin for the role.

Ed Martin speaks during an event organized by representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., At the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday June 13, 2023. Ed Martin speaks during an event organized by the representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., At the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday June 13, 2023. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / 2023. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP What What Wnnow

During an interview on TNT's Lembit Opik Show, Martin said he was dismissed as a CNN contributor because “Crazy Black Ladies” demanded him, adding that he had lost his job for refusing to grant what he called their “nonsense”.

“I was a contributor / commentator of the CNN for about a year. I was dismissed because the crazy black ladies demanded that I was licensed because I did not take their nonsense. It is literally,” he said.

CNN dismissed Martin in 2018, about a year after bringing him. He had been hired to replace another conservative commentator, Jeffrey Lord, who was released after tweeted a Nazi greeting at the head of the Liberal Media Media Matters for America surveillance group.

The exact reason for Martin's dismissal is not clear, but she would have come shortly after declaring in her radio program that some of her colleagues in a particular segment were “black racists”. Media Matters for America also accused him of “dishonesty and disturbances during outdoor discussions”.

At the time, the president of Media Matters for America, Angelo Carusone, said he was happy that CNN separated from Martin.

“Martin followed the same scheme of previous pro-Trump substitutes: dishonesty and disturbances during outdoor discussions. Happy to see him go. Hopefully CNN will finally recognize that he will better serve his audience by hiring an inclusive group of honest brokers representing a wide range of prospects rather than someone dedicated to the defense of a person, Donald Trump,” says Carusone.

Democrats are now trying to prevent Martin from becoming an American lawyer for the Columbia district.

Senator Adam Schiff of California recently announced that he was taking a grip on the appointment of Martin.

“I hope that the Republicans will do their job. This man is not qualified, he abused the powers of this office. He supported the strongest case that you can do to be rejected for this position,” said Schiff, a member of the Senate judicial committee, CNN.

“He is a” Stop the Steal “lawyer, who adopted the worst anti -Semites and who has the deepest conflicts of interest, rejecting business against people he still represents. If he is not disqualified, this shows that the Republicans are ready to accept a candidate from Trump, no matter how much the post,” said the senator.

What happens next

Martin can lead the DC office for 120 days as an American interim lawyer. However, it could be renamed for an additional 120 -day mandate until the position is officially filled with a named against Trump confirmed by the Senate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ed-martin-cnn-firing-crazy-black-ladies-2059851 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos