



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the capital of Malaysias on April 15, the second judgment during a tour of three countries swirling in Southeast Asia, at a time when a growing trade war between the two largest economies in the world threatens to upset the world order. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Mr. Xi on the Tarmac from Kuala Lumpur International Airport during a slight drizzle in the middle of tight security in and around the city. With this visit, I hope to further deepen our traditional friendship, improve political mutual trust, advance cooperation in modernization, promote mutual learning between civilizations and develop new peaks in the development of the Chinese-Malais community with a shared future, “Xi said in a English declaration published by the Chinese Empille in Kuala Lumpur. This is the second visit of Chinese leaders in Malaysia since he took office in 2013, and followed the visit of Datuk Seri Anwars in Beijing in November 2024. Malaysia is honored that this blessed country has been selected for President XIS Visit, in particular to strengthen close ties between the two nations, said Anwar in an article on social networks. Before the visit, Mr. Xi undertook to exploit the momentum of the collaboration at the multilateral level between China and Malaysia, in an editorial published by three Malaysian media. We must respect the international system focused on the United Nations and the international order underpinned by international law and promote more equitable and equitable global governance. We must respect the multilateral trading system, maintain industrial channels and provide global channels and maintain an international openness and cooperation environment, he said. The visit comes only a few days after the Trump administration suddenly announced a 90 -day break on reciprocal scanning prices, while the tariff hike on Chinese imports at 145%. Beijing had responded with consecutive increases in reprisals in American export prices. Before the judgment of April 9, Trump struck several savings from Southeast Asia to export with some of the highest reciprocal rates. He slapped a rate of 49% on Cambodia, while Vietnam and Malaysia were faced respectively with 46% and 24% tasks. Xi arrived at Kuala Lumpur from Vietnam, where he undertook to resist unilateral intimidation a veiled reference to American president Donald prevails over the inconsistent prices. The Chinese chief must also visit Cambodia after Malaysia, a visit to strengthen the image of Beijing as a reliable major power and by capitalizing on Mr. Trumps by upsetting long -standing standards. The Trump Radeau de Prices administrations have shot the financial markets, many investors and market observers preparing for a global economic slowdown. On April 16, Mr. XI should meet King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, at the Palais in the morning. This will be followed by an afternoon meeting with Mr. Anwar in the Seri Perdana complex (official residence of the Prime Ministers) in Putrajaya, where the two leaders should sign a series of understanding and bilateral agreements. JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

