Varanasi Gangrape Case: IPS Officer, DCP Chandra Kant Meena was deleted after the intervention of PM Modi





Uttar Pradesh police have moved the IPS senior officer and deputy police commissioner (DCP), the Varuna area, Chandra Kant Meena, from the gang rape of a 19 -year -old girl by 23 people in Varanasi. The action followed The direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi During his 50th visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, last week. Upon arriving at Varanasi airport, the Prime Minister was informed of the incident by the Varanasi police commissioner and other senior officials. Prime Minister Modi would have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the management of the case and asked that strict measures be taken against the culprits. He also asked the authorities to ensure that these incidents are not repeated in the future. Shortly after, a letter from the Inspector General (Personnel), the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters, has surfaced by ordering the transfer of the IPS agent from the 2018 lots, Chandra Kant Meena, at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). Chandra Kant Meena, who held key positions such as ADCP Kashi Zone and DCP Crime, is known for his notable contributions to the law application. However, his dismissal following the Prime Minister’s directive made him the first official to face the consequences of the so -called police shortcomings in the case. According to officials, new measures are planned once the police commissioner Mohit Agarwal returns on Wednesday. Sources told India today TV that additional officers could be held responsible for negligence. The case concerns the Disappearance of a 19 -year -old girl from the Khajuri region in the holy city. It was worn since March 29 and was recovered by the police on April 4. Following a complaint filed by Gil's mother on April 6, a gangrapy affair was recorded against 23 accused, 11 identified and 12 unidentified people. Until now, 13 people have been arrested, while 10 others are free. The daughter allegedly alleged that she had been raped by 23 men between March 29 and April 4. She disappeared when a friend took her to a hookah bar in the Pishachmochan region in Varanasi on March 29. “According to her statement, on March 29, a friend took him to a bar with the hookah in the Pishachmochan region, where other men also joined. The daughter allegedly alleged that she had been drugged with a cold pointed drink, then taken to different hotels in the Sigra region, where she was the victim of a gang,” said a senior police official. Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: April 15, 2025

