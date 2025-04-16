The Trump administration freezes $ 2 billion after Harvard rejects requests





On Monday evening, the federal government said that it was frozing more than $ 2 billion in subsidies at Harvard University after school said it would not accept Trump administration requests, which included audit of the student body.

The joint working group of the administration to fight against anti -Semitism announced the cuts in a declaration which called “the state of mind of disturbing rights which is endemic in our most prestigious universities and colleges”.

He said that $ 2.2 billion in multi -year subsidies and $ 60 million “in multi -year contractual value” would be frozen at Ivy League University.

Earlier Monday, Harvard rejected the administration requests.

“The university will not give up its independence or will not abandon its constitutional rights,” the university's X account said on Monday in a statement. “Neither Harvard nor any other private university can afford to be taken up by the federal government.”

In an email to the Harvard community, President Alan Mr. Garber said that the University had received “a list of updated and extended” list of White House administration, warning to comply if he wanted to “maintain financial relations with the federal government”.

President Donald Trump went to Truth Social Tuesday to call Harvard to lose his status as a tax exemption after refusing to comply with the requests.

“Perhaps Harvard should lose its status as a tax exemption and be taxed as a political entity if it continues to push the inspired / supported political, ideological and terrorist disease? Remember, the status of tax exemption depends completely on the action in the public interest!” Trump wrote.

The 10 requests which, according to the administration, aim to deal with anti -Semitism on the campus, include the restriction of the acceptance of international students “hostile to American values ​​and institutions”. The administration also wishes that a third party checks the programs which indicate “the anti -Semitic food harassment or reflect ideological capture”.

The administration also required the immediate triggering of all the programs and initiatives of diversity, equity and inclusion, including in hiring and admissions. He asked Harvard to exchange them for “merit -based” policies.

Garber called the “unprecedented” requests, denouncing them as an attempt “to control the Harvard community” by monitoring the points of view of students, teachers and staff.

The University informed the Trump administration through legal advice that it would not accept the conditions.

“It is clear that the intention is not to work with us to combat anti -Semitism in a cooperative and constructive way,” said Garber. “Although some of the requests described by the government aim to combat anti -Semitism, the majority represents the direct government regulations of” intellectual conditions “at Harvard.”

In a letter to the administration, lawyers declared that the university was “committed to fighting anti -Semitism and other forms of fanaticism in its community” but that the requests of the administration “invaded university freedoms recognized for a long time by the Supreme Court”.

“The terms of the government also bypass Harvard's statutory rights by requiring non -covered appeals and disruptors for alleged harm that the government has not proven by compulsory processes established by the Congress and required by law,” said the letter.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields, in a statement, attacked Harvard and has shown no sign of decline.

“President Trump strives to make higher education again by updating uncontrolled anti -Semitism and ensuring that dollars of federal taxpayers do not finance Harvards support for dangerous racial discrimination or racial motivation violence,” Fields said.

The Trump administration has made similar requests from other universities in what it says to be efforts to combat anti -Semitism and other ideological points of view with which it does not agree.

Last month, Columbia University agreed with a list of nine requests from the administration, in particular by prohibiting students from carrying masks during demonstrations, hiring 36 new campus security agents who can stop students and appoint a superior vice-provosto supervising the Department of Studies of the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

The administration had canceled $ 400 million in federal funding at school, accusing it of “inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students”.

Mirna Alsharif

Phil Helsel

Yasmin Vossoughien, Antonia Hylton, Lisa Rubin and Yasmeen Persaud contributed.

