How does the Supreme Court do not understand Donald Trump





In March, the Trump administration expelled Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvado -ian citizen who lived in Maryland with his family, in a notorious prison in El Salvador. After the indignation grew up on the deportation of Abrego Garcias, the administration acknowledged that it was the result of an administrative error. A judge of the district court, Paula Xinis, ordered the government to make the return of Abrego Garcias. Last week, the Supreme Court largely agreed with the decision, adding that the planned scope of the term made in the order of the district courts is however unclear and may exceed the authority of the district courts. The district court should clarify its directive, with respect due to the deference of executive power in the conduct of foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, the administration continued to ignore the order of Xiniss and did not propose any explanation as to if he did anything to work to bring Abego Garcia back to home. Trump welcomed President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele on Monday at the Oval Office, where Bukele said he did not intend to return Abrego Garcia to the United States. On the same day, advisor Trumps, Stephen Miller, contradicted the previous administrations, the repeated statements according to which Abrego Garcia was sent to Salvador by mistake, rather affirming that he was in fact supposed to be expelled.

The intransigence of administrations in the face of judicial orders, which has been a worrying constant of the last months, raises a question of whether the Supreme Court will exert pressure on the administration to respect the law. Last week, in a separate case, the court judged that the administration could continue to use a law of 1798, the law on extraterrestrial enemies, to expel non-citizens, although these non-citizens have the right to carry out a regular procedure to challenge their moves.

I recently spoke by phone of Donald Trump and the Supreme Court with Steve Vladeck, law professor at Georgetown, and the author of the Subsession first. During our conversation, which was published for duration and clarity, we discussed the quantity of the Supreme Court with the Trump administration on the executive power, which is now happening to people sent to Salvador and why the chief judge John Roberts could postpone an inevitable confrontation.

You have recently written, about the decision of the supreme courts in the Abrego Garcia case, the deeper problem is that many (otherwise most) of us do not trust the Trump administration to behave for reference, which necessarily colors our vision of the meaning (and the scope) of the widest and the most alarming the rule created by the government. Can you explain the decision and what you mean here? Because it was one of those decisions where the two parties claimed a certain victory, right?

Yeah. So, at the highest level, at the highest level, I think it was a resounding loss for the Trump administration, which had taken the position that the federal courts were powerless in these circumstances once someone is in a Salvadoral prison, that's all, and there is nothing to do for federal courts. This seems to be a fairly important message for the Supreme Court to say that it is not very simply because, you know, someone is in police custody, at least physically, that does not mean that the courts are helpless.

At the same time, as we saw during the hearing before the Xinis judge on Friday, the court did not forced the Trump administration to do anything. And so it's one thing to say, yes, federal courts have at least a certain power in these cases. This is another thing to say that this understands the possibility of demanding that you send this person to that time, that day. The Supreme Court did not do this.

But the court said, essentially, that the lower court could set steps to tell the Trump administration what to do. Do you see a real difference between that and something much more direct?

I think it's a little wider. The Supreme Court said that the Federal Court could order that the administration facilitates the return of Abrego Garcias. But, in the same paragraph, he also declared that the district court must be sensitive to the deference that the executive power should be due in the context of foreign relations. And so if the Trump administration appears with a signed affidavit that says, we have been tired of the hands, we have no control, we do not have the capacity to recover it, I do not know that the decision of the Supreme Courts gives the district court the power to disagree.

If the administration does this, would the case be found at the Supreme Court in a few weeks?

I'm sure that would be the case. There is no question in my mind that this has become a test case for both administration and for people who call into question the administration. Because if the administration can really escape a judicial examination, even functionally, if not formally, then what it is necessary to prevent it from sending countless other people, citizens and non-citizens, to El Salvador in similar circumstances? And that is why I come back to the way in which the intervention of the supreme courts strikes differently because of which is currently in charge. We would not expect the Bush administration or the Obama administration or the Biden administration to examine all of this as a Rube Goldberg aircraft.

But did this decision seem to you as the conservative majority in the court essentially trying to avoid a fight with Trump? Or do you think they have an idea of ​​executive power which is perhaps different from yours or mine, especially with regard to republican presidents, and that there can be a real agreement here? Because it is different than wanting to avoid a fight.

I think it is a mixture of the two, and I think it is a mixture of the two in different proportions for different judges. If you think of the six people named Republicans, I suspect that there are three or four for whom many things concern executive power and not the Trump administration. There are at least two, the chief judge and judge Amy Coney Barrett, who, I think, are both less absolutist with regard to the executive power and more sensitive to the implications of judicial abdication at the moment.

But, in the future, you think that the court must define a kind of red line?

I think a red line is probably the solution. And I think the problem is that the courtyard is very wary of drawing it one. And it is understandable, because you have a president who was as critical of the courts as all the time we saw in modern times, because you have had all these attacks against the judges of the bottom of the field and, frankly, because you have a supreme court which is less popular than it has been at any time of our life. These things are all relevant.

The problem is that for all the right arguments in support of this type of delay by judges, we have an administration that will take any rope and run with it, which will look at any delay and see a green light where the others have seen a yellow or red light. I think the question for the judges is, how much are they really ready not to be content to indulge but to allow before saying, no further, no more? It seems that this is a powerful case for this, because it is not only that you have Abrego Garcia sitting in these Salvadoral prisoners that you have the potential implications for so many others.

