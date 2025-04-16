Ben Stiller is really disturbing adolescence





The Hollywood star Ben Stiller praised the British drama AdolescenceOne of the biggest television successes of the year. Taking at X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: #adolescence is really disturbing and so well done. Incredible game, making of films and writing. The praise comes from the success of his own spectacle, Breakupon which Stiller works as a spectacle director. Adolescence was published on March 13 by Netflix and quickly became one of their most popular programs. The mini-series, where each episode is filmed in a plan, follows the story of a father (Stephen Graham) whose world is broken when his son (Owen Cooper) is accused of having murdered a classmate. The show was a success with viewers, becoming the most watched streaming television show in the United Kingdom in a single week. During its first three weeks, the series collected 96.7 million views on Netflix worldwide. As of March 30, he recorded 30.4 million views. #Adolescence is really disturbing and so well done. Incredible game, making of films and writing. – Ben poses (@benstiller) April 14, 2025 The themes of the shows have also sparked a debate in Britain on the influence of toxic masculinity on young boys and the effects of social media in general on impressable adolescents. At the end of March, the streamer announced that the mini-series would be made available to schools as an educational tool. While the decision congratulated by Prime Minister Kier Starmer, former conservative chief Boris Johnson criticized this decision and called the Tosh series. The success of Adolescence has led to speculation about the future of the series. While producer Graham and his partner Hannah Walters recently declared that a follow -up series was a possibility, reports emerged that the production company based on Brad Pitt Plan B is in talks to advance the series. As for Ben Stiller, he recently collaborated with Apple CEO, Tim Cook, to announce a third season of Breakupwhich is produced by the streaming service of Apple TV +technology giants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/ben-stiller-praises-really-disturbing-adolescence-3855168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos