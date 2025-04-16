



Washington (AP) The Office of White Management and Budget Houses proposed emptying the budget for state departments by almost 50%, closing a certain number of diplomatic missions abroad, reducing the number of diplomatic staff and eliminating the financing of almost all international organizations, including the United Nations, many of its agencies and for the famous NATOs.

The proposal, which was presented to the State Department last week and is still in a very preliminary phase, should not adopt the rally with the leaders of the ministry or the congress, which will ultimately be invited to vote on the entire federal budget in the coming months.

The officials familiar with the proposal indicate that he must always go through several examination cycles even before he reaches the legislators, who, in the past, have changed and even rejected the budget requests from the White House. Although the proposal is preliminary, it gives an indication of the priorities of Trump administrations and coincides with massive reductions of employment and financing through the federal government, health and social services and the Department of Education at the American Agency for International Development.

The ratings of an internal meeting on the proposal have been disseminated in online discussion groups among the agents of the external service since the weekend, but exploded on Monday, while the State Department was to present an unrelated distinct reorganization plan for the OMB.

A senior American official familiar with the OMB's proposal described him as aggressive in terms of cost reduction, but also stressed that it was an early overview which reflected what the head of the OMB Russell Vought sought to do in President Donald Trumps First Administration when he was used in the same work. The manager spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss the deliberations of the internal administration.

The same had two people familiar with the question that confirmed the proposal, one of whom also said that it came from the OMB.

OMB spokesperson Alexandra McCandless said that no final financing decision had been made. The National Security Council did not respond to a request for comments on the proposed cuts.

OMB's efforts to seriously reduce the budget for state departments during Trumps' first mandate encountered fierce resistance to Capitol Hill and have grown largely.

However, Trumps, the second administration, has evolved quickly to reduce the federal government, reducing jobs and funding between agencies. He has already dismantled the USAID and moved to undo the so-called other institutions of foreign policy, such as the voice of America, the Free Europe radio, the radio networks of the Middle East, the Asia radio and the Marti radio / television, which broadcasts in Cuba.

Thus, officials of the State Department and others expressed growing concern about the possibility that the proposed drastic cuts can be made.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the best democrat of the senatorial committee of foreign relations, said that she was deeply troubled by the proposed cups.

When America becomes the only America, our economy, our security and our prosperity will suffer as the opponents fill the void that the Trump administration leaves behind, said Shaheen in a statement. Investments in diplomatic programs that promise peace and stability, and advance American national security interests are common sense priorities that should be reflected in the budget request for the state departments.

According to the ratings of the meeting of the internal State Department, the budget proposal provides:

Half of the funding of foreign assistance managed by the State and the American agency for international development, which amounted to $ 52 billion in 2024.

The elimination of more than a quarter of foreign aid via the State and USAID as a whole, lyophilize the remuneration of next year and reduces travel and benefits for US external service employees.

Eliminate global health funding other than small quantities for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Obligning global health partners to contribute a larger part.

Eliminate the financing of the United Nations, a major logistics partner of many humanitarian efforts worldwide and other large non -governmental organizations, including NATO.

The elimination of the main office helping the Afghan allies to reinstall in other countries to escape the domination of the Taliban.

Eliminate the independent surveillance office of governments looking for waste and ineffectiveness in American programs in Afghanistan.

Cut a number of refugee and immigration programs and move them under a new office for international humanitarian affairs.

___

Amiri reported the United Nations. The writer AP Ellen Knickmeyer contributed from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/state-department-funding-cuts-trump-diplomacy-8305713dc6da1b95811486b62bf46582 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos