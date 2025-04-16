Politics
Facts on the alleged fake diploma of Jokowi
Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The question concerning the authenticity of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to surface. More recently, hundreds of people from TPUA (Ulama defender team and activists) visited the Forestry Faculty of Gadjah Mada University or UGM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
On this occasion, they, representative Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Tifauzia Tiasuma and Syukri Fadoli, met the university to request evidence of the Jokowi diploma on the campus.
“The Ulama team and Jakarta activists are present to clarify the allegations of the fake diploma of former Jokowi president,” said Syukri Fadoli on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Here are several facts summarized by Tempo Regarding the controversy of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma:
Reasons why the Jokowi diploma is questioned
Doubts about the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma first appeared after a former speaker at Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipa, doubted the authenticity of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi. Rismon argued that the use of the Roman Police of time in documents did not exist in the 1980s in the 1990s.
He expressed it in a video entitled “The false diploma of Joko Widodo based on the analysis of fonts and operational systems”, downloaded on YouTube on Tuesday March 11, 2025. He argued that it is solid evidence to doubt the authenticity of the document.
The university reveals evidence of obtaining the Jokowi diploma from the UGM
When hundreds of people questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) revealed evidence of files from the registration of former president Joko Widodo until the diploma of the Forestry Faculty is obtained.
“We therefore declared that in our quality, UGM provided information according to which Jokowi had been recorded from the start to the end of the Tridharma Perguruan Tinggi in the community of Gadjah Mada. And we have proofs, letters and documents at the Faculty of Forestry”, on April 15 Wening Udasmoro, Ugm's Vicector I, at the central building on Tuesday, 2025.
Gadjah Mada University said Joko Widodo is a former student of the Facète de Forestie de l'UGM. Jokowi completed the entire study process, from 1980 with the number 80/34416 / KT / 1681 and graduated on November 5, 1985.
The original diploma is in possession of Jokowi
The dean of the Fête de Forestie de l'UGM, Sigit Sunarta, said that they had complete documentation of Joko Widodo studies at Alma Mater. However, he mentioned that the original diploma had been given to the person concerned.
“We only have a copy. The original thesis, because in the process of doing the thesis, there are copies that have us, then the copies that the students take, they already have,” said Sigit.
Jokowi will report those who claim that his diploma is wrong
Former president Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, said that he was considering legal action against the parties who continue to question the authenticity of his diploma from Gadjah Mada (UGM) University Yogyakarta. The father of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka stressed that those who accuse his UGM diploma of being false are those who must prove it.
“Yes, it is examined for a more in -depth assessment by the lawyer because it was transmitted by the rector of the UGM, and also mentioned by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, everything is already clear,” said Jokowi when he is met by journalists at his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java, Friday April 1125.
Mr. Syaifullah contributed to the drafting of this article.
