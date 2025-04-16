Continue to give such advice, Captain Bhupender: Narendra Modi





Hisar, April 15, 2025: On Monday, on the occasion of the launch of the airport services at Maharaja AGRASE in Hisar and the installation of the Foundation Stone of the Terminal-2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Captain Bhapender. When he learned that about 11 years ago, when Captain Bhupender became the OSD of the chief minister of the Manohar Lal era, he advised Manohar Lal to extend Hisar airport. Knowing this fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tapped Captain Bhupender in the back and said that you should continue to give such advice in the future also because you have very good knowledge of the aviation sector. The country should take advantage of this information. Captain Bhupender welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hisar airport. In any case, Captain Bhupender Singh is a resident of the village of Mayyad in the district of Hisar and he was OSD of the former chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, president of Kanfed, president of the district of the BJP Hisar. Currently, he is the secretary of Haryana BJP. It should be noted that Captain Bhupender Singh is counted among the most trained and experienced pilots in the country. Given his courage and his indomitable skills in the aviation sector, he received the Vir Chakra. Vir Chakra is the third prestigious army prize. When the chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, appointed Captain Bhupender Singh as his OSD, Manohar Lal took him many suggestions. One of these suggestions was to extend the airport located in Hisar, Haryana. Captain Bhapender Singh said that if Hisar airport is made compatible with national and international flights, then Haryana can make its place in the world's aviation sector. Hisar airport has a lot of land, so apart from civilian flights, air cargoes and maintenance work can also be done very easily here. This will not only generate huge income for the State, but will also offer thousands of job possibilities. If we are talking about the captain's service as a pilot, he became a helicopter pilot in the Air Force in 1991 and after that, he showed an indomitable bravery. He showed extraordinary courage by risking his life during a very dangerous publication in Siachen Glacier. Seeing the bravery of Captain Bhupender, the president awarded him the third highest prize in the army, the Vir Chakra, in 1997. These were unprecedented moments of pride for the people of Haryana because Captain Bhupender is the first Air Force officer of the whole State to receive the prize for the gallantry. In 2003, after 11 courageous and stimulating time, Captain Bhupender voluntarily retired. But in 2013, during the Kedarnath disaster in Uttarakhand, when thousands of people were dying in the Uttarakhand, the chakra winner, Captain Bhapender, became a Messiah for thousands of people. He himself contacted the main secretary of civil aviation Rakesh Sharma and expressed his desire to help by sharing his flight experience in areas inaccessible in conditions unfavorable at the time. After obtaining permission, the captain, using his experience, not only organized the rescue operation by giving a prior warning to the administration, but also brought more than 500 passengers to a safe place. At that time, even the most experienced pilots had abandoned. But due to the patience, understanding and courage of Captain Bhupender, the administration was able to know the real situation of these villages after 18 days. It is only after that that rescue work could be launched there.

Captain Bhupender Singh also obtains the merit of the modernization of Hisar airport.

