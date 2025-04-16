



After years of unexplained secret surrounding his medical records, Donald Trump experienced his first physical examination of his second term last week, undergoing a physical exam of almost five hours at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. A few days later, the White House published a service note from the presidents' doctor, who described the Republican as being in excellent health.

But that's not all he said. The relatively detailed summary describes Trump as 63 and weighing 224 pounds, which seemed to be a fairly generous set of data. The same document has referred to the frequent victories presidents in golf events (no, seriously, that is what he said), which has not exactly strengthened the confidence in Trump's health description.

However, the day after the doctors' report was shared with the public, the president seemed to focus on a particular detail.

I passed my cognitive examination in the context of my physical examination, and I obtained the highest note, and one of the doctors said, sir, I never saw anyone get this kind of this was the highest note, Trump said at an oval office event.

Yes, was back.

In the event that someone needs a refreshment, Trump had an annual physique in early 2018 when his doctor then administered the cognitive assessment of Montreal (Moca), which led his doctor to conclude that Trump had no cognitive or mental deficiencies. The problem, of course, was that the Republican celebrated the results in a way that suggested that he did not fully appreciate the test.

If you look at the test, it is difficult enough to see how you could not score a 30 [out of 30]A Washington post-piece explained at the beginning of 2018, adding, yes, Trump went with flying colors, like any adult with a normal cognitive function would probably do it.

Talked about an examination used to identify evidence of dementia, mental deterioration and neurodegenerative diseases. Those who take it can be invited, for example, to draw a clock or describe the similarities between oranges and bananas.

Trump has somehow convinced that it is akin to a Mensa exam and that his ability to obtain a perfect score was proof of his genius.

This was not the case. Although the precise wording of different mocc tests can vary and the final questions are slightly more difficult, an example of a test asked the respondents to name words that start with the letter F with the expectation that people could list at least 11 in a minute. Another last question asked the respondents to recite a three -digit number upside down.

Nevertheless, in the months and years that followed, Trump boasted on this subject as if Hed had been declared the smartest person in the world. In a particularly memorable case, during his unhappy re -election campaign, he tried to convince an audience that the test was difficult by saying that a administrator read him a list of five random words, which he had to read.

In this case, the Republican listed five names, which have become sadly famous: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” (These are not the real words on the test, of course. These are the five words that came to Trump's mind – which is not quite surprising, given his concern for cameras and televisions.)

In the event that this was not pitiful enough, however, the president went later five years later with his assertion that a doctor told him, sir, I have never seen anyone get this kind of scoring that once again suggested that Trump still does not realize that all those who did not suffer from dementia, mental deterioration or neurodegeneratively are not the same score.

If recent history is a guide, the republican will nevertheless refer to this in many of his public appearances in the predictable future.

This message updates our related previous coverage.

