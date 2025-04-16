Pak Court authorizes Imran Khan to undergo a medical examination





Islamabad: A Pakistani court approved two petitions on Tuesday filed by the former Prime Minister of Imran Khan, granting him the right to undergo a medical examination and to speak with his children living in the United Kingdom.

The judge of the special court based in Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, approved the two requests from Khan in the presence of his lawyers, Usman Riaz Gill and Zaheer Abbas.

Lawyer Gill argued that although an order of the previous court called for a medical examination, this should now be led by Khan's personal doctors in the presence of prison personnel. He also asked that regular monthly checks be provided.

Lawyer Abbas added that previous medical examinations had already been carried out under the prescriptions of the High Court of Islamabad.

Lawyers also asked the court to defend Khan's right to contact with his sons.

The judge granted the two requests and ordered the prison authorities to organize a telephone conversation with his two sons living in the United Kingdom with their mother and his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

The court also ordered that a medical examination be carried out by its personal doctors, with a compliance report which will be submitted by April 28.

Khan, 72, has been imprisoned since his arrest in August 2023, where the question of meeting with lawyers and relatives remains a thorny question and that his sisters were not allowed to meet him in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

This caused a demonstration on the side of the road to her sister, Aleema Khan, outside the prison where she told journalists that the police previously owned her with others and left them in an isolated area.

If they stop us again here, we sit here. They deceived us the last time, we will not move today, she said.

Asked about the previous assertion of the prison administration that Khan did not wish to meet his family, Aleema laughed at suggestion. Is it something that someone would believe? He demanded a meeting and made noise inside the prison, she said, citing a family witness.

Aleema added that as long as the three sisters were allowed to enter together, they degenerate their protest.

We do not accept any formula less one. Either we are going together or not at all, she said, adding that the prison authorities used delay tactics and created obstacles to prevent them from meeting him.

Similar scenes took place earlier this month when the sisters were arrested in the same place, briefly detained, then fell away from the site.

In addition to the question of meeting with family and friends, there was a controversy if Khan had allowed certain party leaders to meet the powerful establishment to open a channel for conferences.

Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Azam Khan Swati, said Khan had agreed to hold negotiations. Addressing journalists outside an anti -terrorist court in Lahore, he said that any dialogue that took place would be productive at its start.

Earlier, the PTI moved away from the reports suggesting that Swati was engaged in talks with the military establishment. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said these actions are not punished by party leadership.

The allegations of an agreement between Azam Swati and the establishment have no connection with PTI. He speaks in his personal title, said Raja.

Meanwhile, the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, after meeting Khan (today), told journalists outside of Adiala prison that Khan had clearly indicated that he did not want an agreement and that he had not given anyone the power to negotiate in a way that would give the impression that he wanted an agreement.

He said Khan clearly said he would face all of his cases in accordance with the Constitution and the Act to obtain justice. He said Khan had given this clarification because at present, the impression is given that a dialogue takes place.

Gohar also announced that the party would table an outrage after the members of the Khan family were not allowed to meet him despite the prescriptions of the High Court of Islamabad.

The High Court had previously ordered that the Khan family and legal team was authorized to meet him twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

