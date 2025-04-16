



The researchers have linked the personality profiles of more than 90 eminent politicians around the world with electoral attitudes in 40 national elections. The results reveal striking models. Politicians who obtain a high score on the so-called Black triad Narcissism (excessive self-focal), psychopathy (emotional coldness and lack of empathy) and Machiavellianism (trend in manipulation and deception) are associated with greater hostility towards political opponents among their disciples. Interior polarization Researchers show that dark features have an effect when voters feel ideologically close to the politician in question. The stronger the identification, the more the supporters are likely to adopt hostile positions. Machiavellian politicians in particular strategic, manipulative and focusing on the objectives seem to be catalysts of emotional polarization: they deepen the emotional divisions between their supporters and others, explains Alessandro Nai, researcher at UVA. Remarkably, the personality traits of political opponents have little or no effect on the degree of polarization. Nai: We know today that voters tend to be inspired by politicians whom they feel close and are more likely to ignore the messages of politicians with whom they disagree. It is therefore our own politicians who make us more angry, feed thought hostile to others and contribute to emotional polarization. And this can have dramatic consequences. Dominant leaders The study included leaders such as Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Viktor Orbn, Narendra Modi, Silvio Berlusconi, Shinzo Abe, VEPP Tayyip Erdoan and many others. Dutch politicians such as Mark Rutte and Geert Wilders were also part of the analysis. Although no individual score is disclosed, researchers emphasize a broader trend: during political tension, voters tend to prefer dominant and hard leaders, even when they have rupture or confrontation behavior. Democratic risks The results threw critical light on the world rise of dark leaders. According to researchers, conflicting and uncompromising personality traits of these leaders present clear risks for democratic processes. When the personal features of the leaders poison public discourse, the public will to cooperate weakens, social cohesion suffers and, ultimately, democratic standards to erode, explains the co-author Katjana Gattermann of UVA. Researchers call for greater consciousness of the role that the (dark) personality plays in political leadership, especially when these traits appear in strong men. NAI concludes: We have shown in previous research that dark personality traits are particularly frequent in authoritarian leaders and populists; The evidence therefore seems to accumulate that narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellianism are important phenomena if we want to understand why politics, today, seems so conflictual.

