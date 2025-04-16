The Turkish government sparked strong criticisms last Sunday after having enlisted footballers to spread its anti-calciation propaganda to a mainly male audience, reports Tkiye today. Football players in the high -level match between Sivasspor and Fenerbahce have maintained long banners while reading natural birth is a normal birth, arousing general indignation from Turkish women. Football is the most popular sport in the country, but the overwhelming majority of fans watching the Turkish Super League match were men and not what most people would consider the target audience for a message on birth. Out of an uproar Eminent women, opposition politicians and organizations on social networks, the female platform for equality (ESIK), a paraplio organization of more than 340 women and LGBTQ organizations, made the display as sexist and intrusive. The organization said: How women give birth, what they consider natural or what they choose to do with their bodies is only that women decide. The controversy of the football match is only the last for the campaign, Launched last October By First Lady Emine Erdogan to counter a growing trend in the country to the cesarean. Many have spoken on social networks, claiming that messaging was putting pressure on women in certain medical decisions, would stigmatize birth and restricted freedoms of reproduction. [See more: An assisted fertility scheme is being introduced to boost Macaos birthrate] The intense backlash, in the initial campaign as well as in recent football banners, reflects a broader mistrust towards the social policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As Prime MinisterErdogan condemned Cesarean sections as a stage taken to prevent this population of countries from developing an additional part of the agenda in the process of its party of justice and development, which emphasizes large families and discourages the use of the contraceptive or family planning, two angular reproductive freedom stones. Despite a Law 2012 who has seen fines imposed on doctors who have frequently carried out the procedure, Turkey has the Highest rate of cesareans in the worldThe Ministry of Health, reporting that 60.1% of living births in 2022 were carried out by Cesarean section. The rates of the whole world climb regularly, exceeding 1 in 5 (21%) births in children in the world and should increase in the years to come. At the same time, concerns also increase as the procedure, a vital intervention for many of those who cannot make vaginal delivery in complete safety, includes risks to the short and long -term health. According to WHOThe risks around the cesarean sections include the potential of heavy bleeding or infection, slower recovery time after childbirth, delays in the initiation of breastfeeding and skin contact to the skin, and an increased probability of complications in future pregnancies. The World Health Organization supports broad access to the procedure, but encourages countries to reduce the unnecessary rate of cesareans, mainly through educational interventions for mothers and health care providers, as well as support programs and equalization of costs, therefore the cost is not an obstacle to the best delivery option.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://macaonews.org/news/around-the-world/turkey-childbirth-campaign-controversy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos