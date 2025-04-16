Trump threatens Harvard tax status after frozen funds





President Trump threatened tax exemption from Harvard universities on Tuesday after the school has rejected its requests for administration for a series of policy changes, a spectacular escalation in the quarrel between the richest president and nations.

The threat one day came after the Trump administration interrupted more than $ 2 billion in federal funding for Harvard, as the university rejected the changes in its hiring and admission and study program. Trump decided to put up his pressure campaign after watching the Harvard resistance newspapers coverage on Monday evening, according to a person knowing the deliberations of the presidents, who spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Perhaps Harvard should lose its status as a tax exemption and be taxed as a political entity if it continues to push the political, ideological and terrorist disease inspired / supported? Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning. Do not forget that the status of tax exemption depends completely on the action in the public interest!

Heads of the White House said Tuesday that the internal returned service would take its decision concerning the exempt status of Harvards independently, but that the president clearly indicated that he did not intend to retreat from the fight with the university.

The loss of its tax exemption status could over time cost Harvard to billions of dollars.

It is the last round in a battle between Mr. Trump and the academic world more widely, in which the Trump administration has threatened to retain billions of federal funds from various colleges and universities, ostensibly as a means of serving the awakening ideology of campuses of the Americas college. Trump officials suggested that schools like Harvard have been households in anti -Semitism, elitism and the suppression of freedom of expression.

The federal law prohibits the president from saying directly or indirectly to the IRS to conduct specific tax surveys, and it is not clear if the agency will really move forward with an investigation. An IRS spokesperson refused to comment.

The selective persecution of your political opponents through the tax system is the dictatorship fabric, said Lawrence Summers, former secretary of the Treasury and former president of Harvard. This is unacceptable and erroneous, but a continuation of the trends that we have seen in President Trumps approach both universities and the application of taxes.

Harvard officials did not respond to a request for comments.

Organizations must apply to become exempt from tax. The IRS will carry out audits and, in some cases, will revoke a status of tax exemption from organizations if, for example, the IRS notes that the group is committed to too many political or commercial activities. Entities may appeal to such a decision before the courts or conclude a regulation to try to preserve their status, said former IRS officials.

John Koskinen, a former IRS commissioner, said it was unlikely that IRS could successfully revoke the Harvards tax exemption status, taking into account his range of research and teaching functions. However, having to plead the question in court could be its own form of intimidation for Harvard.

The chances of bringing the IRS to really dismiss the status 501 (C) (3) of a large university is almost nonexistent, said Mr. Koskinen, referring to a category of organizations exempt from tax. The problem is that you force people to spend a lot of time and money to respond and defend their actions.

Due to his exemption status, Harvard does not have to pay taxes, although the Trumps 2017 tax bill has instituted a tax on allocation of major universities that Republicans now want to increase considerably.

In addition, donations at the Research University are tax deductible. This helps attract gigantic donations from ultra-diasteal donors who wish to choose how to spend their income rather than give their money to the federal government. Some eminent republican donors, such as billionaires John Paulson and Ken Griffin, have given hundreds of millions of dollars to Harvard.

Tax -exempt organizations have long been a field of political mines for the IRS during the Obama administration, republican legislators accused the agency of unjustly targeting the conservative political groups seeking exempt status of tax, although a guard dog later concluded that the agency had poorly examined conservative and liberal organizations.

Economists have greatly studied and documented that charitable contributions on tax franchise have a massive effect on universities, said Summers. The abolition of the status of Harvards 501 (C) (3), which will not occur because we are a nation of laws, if this was happening, would devastate the progress of medical and scientific research, the maintenance of American and Western values, the opportunities for the next generation of Americans and an important magnet for the United States in the world.

The Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to transform the IRS into a political tool, upsetting the long -standing protections of sensitive taxpayers by pushing the IRS to help undocumented immigrant and customs immigrants.

Administration officials have also considerably reduced the IRS workforce and moved to install Billy Long, a former member of the Republican Congress with little tax context, beyond the promotion of a tax credit to fraud, to lead the historically apolitical agency. Non -profit groups aligned with democrats and liberal causes are preparing at IRS to examine their tax exemption status under the Trump administration.

Last week, Trump officials sent Harvard a letter requiring changes to university and routine progress reports on how they were put in place, in order to continue to maintain financial relations with the government. Harvard rejected the request.

No government, whatever the ruling party, should dictate what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and investigation they can continue, Alan Garber, president of Harvards, in a statement at the university on Monday.

The Trump administration responded by instituting a financing freezing of more than $ 2 billion, although the details of the funds were not clear. Harvard receives some 9 billion dollars in federal funding, with $ 7 billion going to the affiliated hospitals of University 11 in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts, including the Boston children's hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The remaining 2 billion dollars return directly to research subsidies for Harvard, including for space exploration, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimers disease and tuberculosis.

Harvard is only placed to withstand the loss of funding, with an allocation of more than $ 50 billion. On the other hand, Columbia University, which has a much smaller endowment, has settled with the Trump administration when it was in a hurry to make changes to its policies and programs.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, reported questions about the status of tax exemption from Harvards to the IRS

The whole president asks: do not break federal law, then you can have your federal funding, journalists told Ms. Leavitt on Tuesday. I think the president also folds a good question. More than $ 2 billion at Harvard's door when they have more than $ 50 billion endowing: Why do American taxpayers already subsidize a university that already has billions of dollars in the bank? And we must certainly not finance a place where such anti -Semitism exists.

Anemona Hartocollis contributed the reports.

