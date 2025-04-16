Imran Khan 'did not allow any PTI leader for conferences' with establishment





Islamabad, April 15: imprisoned the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, refused to allow anyone who is the authority to meet with the creation, President Gohar Ali Khan said on Tuesday.

His statement comes a few days after the head of the PTI Azam Swati said he had received the head sign of Khan to contact the establishment to resolve the problems to bring political stability to the country.

Last week, Swati, while speaking to a private news channel, said that he would meet “someone” after which he would be able to say what the future driving line would be.

He also referred to the inclusion of former president Dr Arif Alvi and others in the negotiation process, adding that he would “meet someone next Wednesday” and wanted Alvi and other friends to join him.

Speaking of journalists in front of the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after meeting Khan, Gohar said that the founder of the party had made him “six declarations” today.

“The founder of the PTI said that he had not put any pressure on anyone to conclude an agreement,” said Gohar, adding that Khan also said that his party would reveal his story on the Mine and mineral law after consulting political leaders.

Gohar added that he would discuss the Mines and mineral bills with the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur.

A bill recently tabled in the Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the PTI in power to regulate investments in the province's mineral and mineral sector triggered a net debate, arousing criticism of opposition parties, allies and even votes within the PTI itself.

Opponents argue that the proposed law threatens to undermine provincial autonomy and to give greater control of KP natural resources to the federal government.

However, the government of KP maintains that the legislation has been poorly understood and insists that it is designed to slow down illegal mining and attract investments.

The bill was presented to the provincial parliament at a time when the federal government promotes the country's mineral reserves impatiently to attract foreign investments.

Gohar urged PTI management to refrain from making statements on this subject until Gandapur and political leaders meet Khan.

In addition, the founder of the PTI “expressed his concerns” on issues related to Afghan refugees and, in particular, in Afghanistan.

Stressing the dissatisfaction of PTI leaders, the founder of the PTI has published strict directives to party leaders to no longer make declarations against each other.

The former imprisoned president also gave his directives concerning the great opposition Alliance, saying that the PTI should work on a short program to ally with the opposition parties.

“The founder of the PTI said that all the opposition parties will have to bring together [on a single platform for [the protection of] Democracy, ”said Gohar.

Today's meeting between Khan and PTI leaders was again struck by the controversy when Gohar criticized that the party granted permission of “only two lawyers” for the meeting by their list; However, “five lawyers met the founder of the PTI today”.

It should be noted here that the leaders of the PTI who met Khan today in Adiala prison include Gohar, Barrister Salman Safdar, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Imran and Rai Salman.

The PTI legislator also criticized the prison authorities for intervening that Khan's family members to meet him in the prison. “We condemn you for not allowing the Khan's sisters to meet him.”

He recalled the clear instructions of the High Court of Islamabad to the prison authorities for allowing a meeting with Khan twice a week.

“ The doors of non-closed negotiations, the spokesperson for Geikh Waqas Akram, said that ex-PM Khan had never closed the doors of negotiations and added that the talks could only be held in national interests, covering fundamental questions, including the supremacy of the law and the constitution.

He reiterated that the founder of the PTI believed that he had believed in court justice. Akram added that the founder of the PTI had decided to request the release of the courts but was not concluding any agreement.

The party spokesperson explained that Khan asked a CM Gandapur briefing on the Mines and Minerals Bill, which would be adopted [from the KP Assembly] after its approval.

The senior leader also ordered the leaders of the PTI to refrain from making contradictory statements concerning said legislation. In addition, the founder of the PTI also asked the KP assembly to introduce a resolution for Afghan refugees, Akram concluded.

