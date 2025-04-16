Wall Street Sura on Donald Trump





Wall Street made a mistake: his Titans of Finance and Business did not think that Donald Trump was really going to upset American economic policy.

During the campaign and the transition, they were delighted with the major tax reductions and the application of the lax law that Trump could bring. The price? Some prices. But they have misunderstood how much the president would go [free to read].

He does not care about the clicking Wall Street as he did during his first mandate. His growing trade war has planted mistrust seeds and has feared that financial modeling could not predict what is happening, more than a dozen investors and leaders told FTS Antoine Gara, Amelia Pollard, James Fontanella-Khan and Eric Platt.

Investors and managers are now faced with destabilized financial markets as a spectrum of higher inflation and a recession loom.

We didn't believe it. We assumed that someone in the administration who had economic training would tell him that the world rates were a bad idea, said a Wall Street manager. We are in a roller coaster.

But how could they be wrong? He clearly indicated that he wanted to finish decades of globalization. During the campaign, he and those of his orbit continually declared that they would not give priority to the richest Americans with their policies.

As the co-founder of Oaktree Capital said, Howard Marks:

The investment is largely based on the hypothesis that the future will resemble the past and that the hypothesis seems to be more tenuous than usual.

Given our state of ignorance and all that we do not know, [investing now] It's like betting on the outcome of the Super Bowl when you don't know which teams play or who are their players.

All uncertainty is to make things dark. Borrowers from risky companies have been excluded from the bond market from the Blitz rate, threatening a temporary rebound in transmission.

But apparently, there is still hope for Wall Street: the director general of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, Bance on Trump by listening to companies at the end.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is positioning himself as the war leader his country needs to fight Trump.

We are going to fight and fight the Americans, he said during a recent gathering as he campaigned to keep the Prime Minister in a next election in instruction.

And it works for him. He resuscitated a liberal party who died when he arrived under the Minister of the former primary Justin Trudeau. Of course, it was before Trump started attacking Canada and talking about annexing vital American business partners.

Surveys show that Carney, a former central banker and veteran of Wall Street, has a solid lead on his rival of the Conservative Party, Pierre Hairyvre. Carney operates his experience in the management of the Banque du Canada and the Bank of England during periods of economic distress (the 2008 financial crisis and Brexit), to convince Canadians who take Trumps' commercial chaos.

Hank Paulson, the boss of Goldman who was the secretary of the Treasury of George W Bushs, told FTS Ilya Gridneff, Harriet Agnew and Antoine Gara, he became a fan of Carney in 2008 when his judgments were on site.

Meanwhile, he also tried to redefine his reputation as Carney the man of Davos and to transmit his loans to jump into the ring with the American president.

He is a bit charming, but does not fuck with him, said Nigel Topping, the British climate diplomat who worked with Carney.

