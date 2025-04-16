Imran Khan prohibits PTI leaders from talking to the establishment, says Barrister Gohar





Listen to the article

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, categorically denied having granted any member of the party to engage in negotiations with the establishment, according to the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan.

Addressing journalists outside of Rawalpindi's Adiala prison on Tuesday after meeting the former Prime Minister, Gohar rejected recent complaints by Senator of the PTI Azam Swati, who had suggested that Khan had approved Backchannel talks to stabilize the country's political situation.

Swati, in a recent television interview, had referred to possible meetings with key personalities and even proposed to involve former president Dr Arif Alvi in ​​the negotiation process.

However, Gohar clearly indicated that Khan has not authorized such initiatives or puts pressure on anyone to negotiate an agreement. “The founder of the PTI said that he had not put any pressure on anyone to conclude an agreement,” he said, adding that Khan had published six declarations at their meeting.

He also discussed the mining and mineral bill presented in the assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the founder of the PTI would present an official position after consultation with political leaders, in particular the KP Minister -Chief, Ali Amin Gandapur.

The bill has aroused criticism from the opposition parties and certain members of the PTI, who argue that it compromises provincial autonomy. The KP government, however, maintains that the bill aims to limit Minie exploitation and encourage investments.

Khan has also shared concerns about Afghan refugee problems and regional dynamics involving Afghanistan. On internal questions, he asked the members of the party to avoid public criticisms of each other, urging unity while PTI plans to form a broader opposition alliance.

“The founder of PTI said that all the opposition parties will have to come together on a single platform for [the protection of] democracy, ”he noted.

He criticized the prison authorities for limiting access to Khan, revealing that if only two lawyers were approved for the meeting, five were authorized inside.

Gohar also condemned the continuous refusal of visits to the Khan family, in particular their sisters, despite clear orders from the High Court of Islamabad authorizing bimensual meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2540080/imran-khan-bars-pti-leaders-from-holding-talks-with-establishment-says-barrister-gohar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos