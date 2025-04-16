Trump says he “loves” sending local American criminals “to foreign prisons





Washington – President Trump once again declared that his administration “examined” how to send “local criminals” who are Americans in foreign prisons, despite a previous Supreme Court decision and questions about constitutionality.

“I call them local criminals,” Trump told Fox Nottias. “I mean, the inhabitants who grew up and something went wrong and they hit people above the head with a baseball bat. We have – and push people in the metro, just before the train arrives, as you sometimes see. We look at it, and we want to do it.”

The interview with Rachel Campos-Duffy of Fox News, the wife of the Secretary of Transport, Sean Duffy, for the fox in Spanish Fox Nottias came shortly after Mr. Trump said something similar in the Oval office with the president of Salvado El Nayib Bukele. Parties of the interview broadcast on Tuesday and others will be broadcast on Wednesday on Fox News.

Trump told Campos-Duffy that he was “very impressed” by the opening by Bukele of Supermax prison known as Terrorism Contest Center, or Cecot, in El Salvador. He said Bukele made El Salvador a “very safe place” by building Cecot and other “prisons, very large”.

“We use its system because we get rid of our criminals – from the United States that has been authorized to come by Biden,” Trump said.

In March, the Trump administration expelled 238 men, mainly Venezuelans, in Cecot using a law of 1798 known as extraterrestrial enemies as a basis for many deportations without a judicial review. Since then, the Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can use the law on extraterrestrial enemies to expel members of alleged gangs, but they must have a regular procedure.

A Salvadoral soldier presents himself, while the Cecot logo is seen, during a media tour at the prison of the Terrorism Confainment Center (CECOC), in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on April 4, 2025. Jose Cabezas / Reuters

Trump said in the oval office on Monday that he had “no problem” to expel “local criminals” who are American citizens. He said that the Attorney General Pam Bondi “is studying laws” at the moment.

“If we can do, it's good,” said Trump.

Legal researchers say that sending American citizens to prisons abroad raises serious constitutional concerns. In a 1936 case, Valentine c. United States, the Supreme Court determined that a president could not extradite an American citizen, except by an act of congress.

He could also violate the 8th amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment”.

The Trump administration praised the deportations as ridding the United States of foreign gang members, but an “60-minute” analysis last week showed that 75% of men sent to Cecot in Salvador did not have a criminal record. At least 22% of the men on the list have judicial lockers here in the United States or abroad. The vast majority concern non -violent offenses such as theft, display flight and intrusion. A dozen are accused of murder, rape, assault and kidnapping. It was not clear if a criminal record existed for the other 3%.

There have been a certain number of judicial disputes to deportations, notably in the name of a man from Maryland, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, from El Salvador who had protected the status to stay in the United States and that the Ministry of Justice admitted to the court was expelled due to an “administrative error”. The Supreme Court ruled last week that the Ministry of Justice was to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia although Bondi suggested on Monday that it be “to El Salvador if he wants to return it”.

Bukele, the president of El Salvador, also disputed that he could be returned to the United States, saying “I do not have the power to return it to the United States”.

“How can I return it to the United States?” Said Bukele. “I pass it in the United States or that I do? Of course, I'm not going to do it. The question is absurd.”

Melissa Quinn and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.

