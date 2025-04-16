Politics
Make Britain relevant again – British foreign policy group
April 15 Make Britain relevant again
It is a British peculiarity that we like to remember that we are no longer the great power that we were in the past, while continuing to speak of our foreign policy in a way that presupposes that we have a responsibility for all everywhere. As if, if not the world police officer, at least a kind of international brain confidence. David Milibands Better World, Better Britain and William Hagues Active Foreign Policy and Activist were followed by the Coalition of Global Britain and Keir Starmers by Bruris Johnsons, Britain Global and Keir Starmers of the Willing – British (of course).
We have no reason to be defeatist. To quote a Minister of previous Foreign Affairs (Douglas Hurd), we always striking our weight in many areas, science and technology to our armed forces (exhausted as they are) and intelligence services, from our great museums to the Premier League. We are among the privileged heirs of the English language, which benefits us both in the multilateral world only in trade, education, soft power and beyond. Our professional services are in such demand worldwide that some of the largest potential markets are doing their best to protect their own British competition professionals. To all these forms of precious and soft power, we must certainly add the preservation of economic force as one of the most important: whatever your policy, it is difficult to disagree by emphasizing growth.
But in today, the new geopolitics – and of course Geoeconomic – ERA, we have to throw a strategic overview of where we want to go. To use business language, our market positioning. We are not an imperial power. We also cannot be Greece of Rome Americas: even if Trump II turns out to be a parenthesis, this role has been abolished for good and vacancy will not be readily in four years. We also do not have the luxury of going through several years of domestic upheavals in order to join a European Union which, in our absence, has evolved in a protectionist direction which is much less well for technology and innovative services which will constitute so much of our comparative advantage in the world of Tomorrows.
Like fish that cannot see water, we have grown up with hypotheses, it is difficult to shake. Throughout my time as a diplomat, our muscular memory of foreign policy has evolved to watch the United States for security first and see almost all the rest of the international importance through the prism of compromises in the EU. Reflexes like this are difficult to change. Like the imperialist reflex that preceded it: we are always programmed to make the lower nations conference on how to behave while being surprised when JD Vance (rightly or wrongly) does the same for us.
However, we could like the different world, we are where we are and we have to adjust ourselves accordingly. As a second level power with a lot of trade (literally and metaphorically) with the world, we must develop a more agile and flexible set of reflexes, in order to be one of the most at the demand of worlds. We must be ready to work with (almost) everyone: the United States, the EU, India and, yes, China too. We must be open to opportunities while still being alive – and especially with a firm eye on our fundamental interests as well as on the consequences of the second order of our choices. And if we want to be a rapidly growing scale of the 21st century, we should make common ground with the best of them, including our CPTPP partners, which already represents more than 15% of world trade and offers us great potential in the fields of our comparative force for the 21st century. The work, which had not always been as enthusiastic about the group, was absolutely last December to celebrate our full accession to the treaty.
The new world we are in the calls for clarity of the place where our real interests are, both in security and prosperity. We must abandon the remains of imperial thought, including the grandiose idea that we are intended to be the head of the West. Today, talk about leading without winner is the language of the press release, not a serious foreign policy. With market disorders and conflicts on our continent, we cannot predict where our foreign foreign and commercial policies will have to turn in the years to come, but we will be able to start developing a new agile approach in the future. It will be difficult to shake the old reflexes, but there is no better time to start than now.
|
Sources
2/ https://bfpg.co.uk/2025/04/making-britain-relevant-again/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The strict of China on American medicine risks American life
- Seth Rogen's joke on Donald Trump at Breakthrough Break Out Awards Show after Livestream
- Modi will define the capital construction work on May 2, explains Chef Scy.
- Taxpayers pay, Cronies Win: Erdogans Infrastructure Scheme exhibited in Türkiye
- UGM ready to open the Jokowi academic document before the courts
- BCCI breaks silence about why referees randomly control bats in IPL agreements; perpetrator claims 'she bulk the lower part'
- The legal definition of women is biological gender, the UK's best court.
- Players to win N11.5m while Osun 2025 organizes National Table Tennis Festival
- Japan has placed itself for discussions on the guinea pig trade with us after Donald Trumps Price
- The unprecedented story of the way Trump shocked Europe in a few days – politico
- Greenfield Recorder – HS Hockey: Greenfield Senior Jake Jurek, head coach Adam Bouchard honored with Bessone Awards
- US vice-president JD Vance and his wife to visit India after the week, meets the PM Modi | India News