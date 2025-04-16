Trump targets universities and demonstrators of Gaza against anti -Semitism, attracting mixed reactions from Jewish Americans





Los Angeles in recent weeks, President Donald Trumps The Administration has underlined the fight against anti -Semitism as one of the reasons why he threatens to draw hundreds of millions of funding in the universities of Ivy League and to try to deport international student activists who protested against the War of Israel in Gaza.

In some cases, Jewish organizations have applauded what they consider to be a repression of anti -Semitism which has swollen since October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks against Israel and the subsequent invasion of Gaza. But in many other cases, the main Jewish groups and defenders have expressed deep discomfort with what the government claims to do in the name of Jewish security.

The division echoes some of the internal political divisions among Jewish Americans in the last 18 months.

Rabbi Sharon Brous, the founding and senior rabbi of Ikar, a Jewish community based in Los Angeles, briefly captured this discomfort with a sermon which she pronounced to her non -denominational congregation on March 8. This was entitled, I am not your pawn.

What can feel, today, as a welcome embrace is actually putting us in even greater danger, said Brous, according to a copy of his sermon published on the Ikars website. We, the Jews, are used to advance a political program which will cause serious damage to the social fabric and the institutions best suited to protect Jews and all minorities.

We are used. Our pain, our trauma, is exploited to avoid the dream of a multiracial democracy, while advancing the goal of a white Christian nation, added Brous.

Brous is not the only one to express his dissatisfaction with the tactics and the strategy of the Trump administrations. In a joint declaration on Tuesday, a coalition of 10 organizations representing a large band of American Jews categorically rejected what they described as false choices between the confrontation of anti -Semitism and the maintenance of democracy.

Harvard Yard Tuesday. The University said that it would not respect the Trump administration’s requests, which included the audit of students' points of view.

The organizations brought together by the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, a pro-democracy group have clearly indicated that they believed that anti-Semitism has become more visible, scary and more and more normalized, and requires urgent and coherent action. But they forcefully criticized Trump's administrations sweeping the repression against universities and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

In recent weeks, the climbing of federal actions has used the form of fight against anti -Semitism to justify the counting of students of the rights of the regular procedure when they are faced with an arrest and / or an expulsion, as well as to threaten billions of academic and education funds, the 10 organizations said. The students were arrested at home and on the street without transparency as to the reason why they are held or expelled, and in certain cases with the involvement that they are punished for their speech protected by the Constitution.

Universities have the obligation to protect Jewish students and the federal government has an important role to play in this effort; However, the scanning of draconian financing cuts will weaken the free academic survey which strengthens democracy and society, rather than countering anti -Semitism on the campus, added the groups. These actions do not make the Jews or any sure community. On the contrary, they make us less safe.

The groups behind the message included the National Council for Jewish Women, the Central Conference of American Rabbis and the Union for Judaism of the Reformation.

The press release was published one day after the government said it would freeze more than $ 2 billion in subsidies at Harvard University after school said it would not accept the joint processing force of administrations to combat anti -Semitism. Requests included the limitation of the acceptance of international students hostile to American values ​​and institutions.

Columbia University said it would be in accordance with administrative requests. Luiz C. Ribeiro / New York Daily News via Getty Images File

Columbia University reported last month that it would respect the request for administrations in exchange for restoration of some $ 400 million in federal funding. The administration also interrupted university funding for subsidies and contracts at Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania.

Senator Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., the most eminent Jewish elected in the country and the author of a recent book on anti -Semitism, castigated the White House to make unprecedented requests for universities aimed at undermining or even destroying these vital institutions.

Schumer, who graduated from Harvard, said on Monday that higher education institutions should do more to combat anti -Semitism on campus, but applauded the most famous nations of the Ivy League school for Trumps' demands: Harvard is right to resist.

The American Jewish Committee, an influential defense group, recently reiterated calls for universities to take action to counter and prevent anti -Semitism on their campuses. But the organization has challenged what it called the broad, radical and devastating reductions in federal funding to which an increasing number of American research universities has been submitted in recent weeks.

The organization added that the administrative cuts, initiated under the auspices of the fight against anti -Semitism, will damage the Americas as a center of innovation and excellence of research.

A rally Saturday in Cambridge, Mass.erin Clark / Boston Globe / Getty Images

But above all, some Jewish organizations have supported the order of the second term vocally, while others have refrained from severely criticizing the president.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the public policy of the Orthodox Union, the largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization of nations, said in an interview on Tuesday that his voters were delighted that the White House seems to take anti -Semitism.

I would say, on the whole, without entering each individual case, certainly the segment of the American Jewish community that we represent appreciates that President Trump and his team are much more aggressive to fight against the wave of anti -Semitism that we have seen for over a year and a half, said.

He said his organization had made the Biden administration on several occasions to take a more difficult line on anti -Semitism, adding that even if he recognized that the previous white house had taken measures, he was happy to see a more bellicose approach.

Matt Brooks, Director General of Republican Jewish Coalition, said that his organization applauds the Trump administration with enthusiasm for taking daring and decisive measures for combating anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism in higher education after years of weakness and appeasement of campus crowds by the Bide-Harris administration.

There is a new sheriff in town, and his name is Donald J. Trump, added Brooks.

The Anti-Diffimation League, one of the main defense groups of the country's Jews, aroused criticism after arguing the arrest of March 8 of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student who played a leading role in tentacular demonstrations last year against Israel at Columbia University.

We appreciate the large and daring trump administrations of efforts to counter the anti -Semitism of the campus and this action also illustrates this resolution by holding alleged perpetrators responsible for their actions, wrote the ADL in part in an article of March 9 on X.

Obviously, any expulsion action or revocation of a green card or a visa must be undertaken in alignment with the regular procedure protections required, added the ADL. We also hope that this action would have a means of deterrence to other people who could consider raping the law on university campuses or anywhere.

Khalil is a legal permanent resident of 30 years from Syria. In a decision last week, a federal judge said that the Trump administration could expel it. The administration cited Khalils' beliefs justifying his expulsion. In a memo, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote that allowing Khalil to stay in the United States would create a hostile environment for Jewish students.

In the middle of Trump's administration, a wave of activity, some Jewish voices expressed a certain ambivalence as to the white houses of confrontation with universities.

The publisher and editor -in -chief of The Jewish Journal, a publication based in Los Angeles which prints editorials from a conservative point of view, recently wrote that he had been torn between two feelings.

On the one hand, it is good to see that our government takes seriously the anti-Jewish assault which began on university campuses just after the Hamas massacre of October 7, wrote David Suissa in an editorial published on April 2.

But if the government goes too far and uses anti -Semitism as an excuse to illegally expel the agitators, the effort will eventually turn against the Jews. The last thing we need is to be held responsible for the over-procedure of an overly aggressive government.

