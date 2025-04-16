Harvard finally resisted Trump. Our organization is the reason. | Notice





Harvard finally resisted President Donald Trump on Monday.

The administration rejected its attempt to remove freedom of expression and dismantle diversity, fairness and inclusion programs on the campus. However, this courage did not come from the conscience of Harvards. He came from students, workers, residents and elected officials who organized, rallied and demanded that Harvard find his spine.

While Trump reacts by freezing $ 2 billion in funding, Harvard must work with his community to have the best chance of winning this four -year fight.

In recent months, people have mobilized to oppose Trump's pressure on institutions like Harvard. His authoritarian encroachment on higher education represents a dangerous threat to civil rights in this country. Events like the rally of April 1 at Harvard Yard and Cambridge Common Rally last weekend which attracted more than five hundred people reflected a collective call to Harvard to retaliate.

And it seems that Harvard listens. Our organization was an important reason for the decision of universities to express themselves.

Of course, the university was hardly on the right side of this fight. Indeed, the Mondays on the face masks a more cynical reading of the last eighteen months. We cannot forget when the University has placed the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee on probation, conferences of degreed diplomas to students who participated in the camp for recent years, rejected the leaders of the Center for Studies of the Middle East and undermined the legacy of the Slavage initiative.

These actions have broken the relationship between Harvard and his community, so it is ok and necessary, to have a good dose of skepticism now. Beyond the words of the Monday declaration, the president of the University Alan Mr. Garber 76 did not show our campus that he was ready to join us.

During the 2024 camps, I wrote that Harvard should respond to the organization of students by raising it as a form of active and committed citizenship, where by conversation and deliberation, we co-create a fairer society. The university failed this test. But what happens if he offered to listen to us and work together? Now he has a second chance.

Newtons First Law indicate that a rest object will remain at rest, unless it has been acted by external force. We can apply this principle to the modification of an institution: it will only move when we push it.

Harvard does not exist in a vacuum. Many internal and external forces have maintained it on the wrong path. This includes people aligned with Trump, but it also includes a lot of margin lines that have remained silent in the past two years.

Fortunately, we see an increasing push towards justice. Garber did not decide to express himself. Political calculation has changed. Harvard moved because we pushed them.

So we have to stay in motion. For our part, the organizers must bring more people to our movement, allowing them to resist Trump. Many affiliates from Harvard and residents of Cambridge have shown a desire to attend rallies, but we must encourage them to do more. Unit students, teachers, unions, workers and residents in sustainable political organizations is more essential than ever.

And we must avoid losing sight of the complete image: the radical attack on American higher education as a whole. When I spoke during the April 1 gathering, I explained the situation we are now faced with 300 of my peers. Since January, hundreds of international students have been targeted by the application of Trump immigration. We have also seen research cuts and attacks on racial justice.

Back to this idea of ​​movement. If the system is pushed too weakly, the opposite forces prevail. But if the system is significantly pushed, it will move significantly. It is time to realize our power and organize in a social force.

Garber has shown that he is able to be moved. What moved it? The collective power of the organization of students and the working class. We can extend this power now that Harvard's administration is starting to align with us against Trump.

But again, the system will only move insofar as we push it. If we want more action on the Harvard side, we must continue to push even stronger than before.

I think about the last two weeks of mobilization, seeing a popular movement uniting under the twin causes of justice and liberation. In my advocacy, from the justice of transport to the care of the inheritance of the slavery of Harvards, I have always considered this campus as a place where speech in particular the implementation of justice should be protected and heard.

The expression of students in principle can strengthen, rather than undergoing, Harvard's commitment to academic and moral leadership, but only if the university works with us. In moments like this, we join generations of students testing the limits of what university can be. It is time to join this heritage.

Clyve Lawrence 25-27, editor-in-chief of Crimson, is a government concentrator in Adams House.

