April 15, 2025 – News Donald Trump Presidency





The Trump administration called for Harvard University to apologize on Tuesday and questioned the objective of federal funding after it frozen $ 2.2 billion in multi -year subsidies at school on Monday.

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, led the action of administrations as an effort to slow anti -Semitism on university campuses. But the administration also requires that the university eliminates its programs of diversity, equity and inclusion, to prohibit masks during campus demonstrations and to ensure hiring practices based on merit.

Pressed President Donald Trumps threatens Tuesday to tax Harvard as a political entity and abolish his tax exemption status, Leavitt postponed the questions to the Internal Revenue Service. But she largely said that the University should apologize.

Trump, said Leavitt, wants to see Harvard apologize, and Harvard should apologize for the blatant anti -Semitism that took place on their university campus against American Jewish students.

Leavitt underlined the remarks during a conference hearing of the former president of universities, Claudine Gay, who declared that the appeal to the genocide of the Jews can violate the rules of the intimidation and harassment of Harvards as a function of the context. Gay apologized for the remarks.

Leavitt also underlined what she described as not disciplining the students involved in a campus camp and the lessons' disruption. The president thinks that Harvard should apologize to his American Jewish students for having allowed such a blatant behavior, said Leavitt.

She also reiterated questions on the future of federal funding for universities, a struggle that the Trump administration clearly thinks is a winning political problem.

I think that the president also folds a good question: more than $ 2 billion at the door at Harvard when they have more than $ 50 billion in allocation, why do American taxpayers subsidize a university that already has billions of dollars in the bank? And we certainly should not finance a place where there is such anti-Semitism, she said.

Find out more about Harvard's financing freeze in the video below:

@Cnn

The Trump administration has announced that it would freeze $ 2.2 billion in multi -year subsidies and $ 60 million in multi -year contractual value at Harvard University after the school does not follow requests for administration policy. CNN Kara Scannell reports. #cnn #news #trump #harvard #israel #gaza

Sound Original – CNN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-news-tariffs-immigration-04-15-25/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos