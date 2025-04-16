



Islamabad [Pakistan]April 16 (Ani): President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said that the founder of the Imran Khan party had denied having granted permission to any member of the party to hold negotiations with creation, reported L’Express Tribune.

Addressing journalists outside of Rawalpindi's Adiala prison on Tuesday after meeting Imran Khan, he rejected recent complaints made by PTI Senator Azam Swati, who had suggested that Khan had allowed him to hold backlers to stabilize the political situation in Pakistan.

In a television interview, Swati had referred to possible meetings with key figures and proposed involving the former president of Pakistan Arif Alvi in ​​the negotiation process. However, Gohar Ali Khan said that the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, had neither authorized such initiatives nor had no one told anyone to negotiate an agreement.

Gohar Ali Khan said: “The founder of the PTI said he had not put anyone to conclude an agreement”, adding that Imran Khan had published six declarations at their meeting, the Express Tribune reported.

He also discussed the bill on mines and minerals presented in the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Imran Khan would present an official position after meeting political leaders, in particular the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

The bill has aroused criticism from the opposition parties and certain members of the PTI, who declared that it compromises provincial autonomy.

Gohar Ali Khan has expressed his concerns about Afghan refugee problems and regional dynamics involving Afghanistan. He said: “The founder of PTI said that all the opposition parties will have to come together on a single platform for [the protection of] democracy.”

He criticized the prisons authorities for restricting Khan's access, revealing that if only two lawyers were approved for the meeting with the founder of the PTI, five were authorized inside.

The president of the PTI condemned the continuous refusal of the visits to the Khan family, in particular his sisters, despite the High Court of Islamabad authorizing the Bihebdombant meetings.

Gohar also condemned the continuous refusal of the visits to the authorities of the Khan family prison, in particular his sisters, despite clear orders from the High Court of Islamabad authorizing Bihebdombant meetings.

Earlier this month, Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Azam Swati, said that the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, had ordered him to engage with the establishment, Ary News reported.

In a statement, Azam Swati said Imran Khan asked him for interviews with the establishment and had ordered him to keep the details about confidential discussions. He said that Imran Khan publicly criticized the establishment on social networks, behind the scenes were underway for talks.

Azam Swati said Imran Khan asked him to be well prepared for such discussions, similar to previous cases where sensitive questions had been addressed, Ary News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI has described a new policy for meetings with Imran Khan, which is currently imprisoned in a prison, reported the Express Tribune. In a press release published following a political committee meeting, PTI said that a committee of five members would be set up to manage and approve the list of people authorized to meet Khan.

The list will be finalized every Tuesday and Thursday and provided to the penitentiary authorities through one of the three designated focal people: Salman Akram Raja, Gohar Ali Khan or Intizar Panjhotha, reported the Express Tribune. The PTI warned that no person outside the approved list would be allowed to meet the founder of PTI. Any member who violates this rule will be considered to violate party discipline.

If prison officials do not allow approved visitors, the remaining committee members will protest by meeting Khan collectively. In such cases, the Imran Khan party announced that it would deposit a petition for outrage against civil servants. The PTI also said that representatives of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be exempt from this rule and that they can visit Khan at any time without approval from the Committee. (Ani)

