



The result of President Donald Trump's medical examination listed it like 6 feet and 3 inches high, weighing 224 pounds. The 78 -year -old found that he was fully able to serve as commander -in -chief. However, the president's measures sparked a debate on social networks, with several photos of him with Elon Musk and the vice-president JD Vance Refing.

The photos of Elon Musk, Donald Trump and JD Vance surfaced after the president's medical examination (Bloomberg)

The verdict of the doctor of the White House doctor, Sean Barbella, said that Trump presents excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully able to perform the functions of the Commander -in -Chief and the Head of State. The medical report noted that the president has a lot of high controlled cholesterol history and takes two drugs to remedy it.

Read more: Putin open to lasting peace with Ukraine, Trump Witkoff's envoy says after a convincing meeting

The summary of the medical examination added that President Trump has a scar on the right ear – due to a ball injury he suffered after a shooter pulled him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year.

Trump marked 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test, known as the Montreal cognitive evaluation, according to Barbella's report.

Read more: Donald Trump's new warning: Iran must get rid of the concept of nuclear weapon, otherwise

However, what sparked a debate was Donald Trump's size and weight. Many social media users have compared its measures listed to those of NFL and NBA players. ESPN's list links two athletes who are at exactly 6 feet 3 inches, 224, like Trump. The athletes are: the secondary of the Lions of Detroit, Anthony Pittman and the wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Skowronek.

Donald Trump's photos with Musk and Vance surface

Meanwhile, Trump's photos with Elon Musk and JD Vance surfaced. The last two seem to be larger than the president, but would have 6 feet 2 inches high.

Vance measures 6 feet, 2 inches high, reported New York magazine last year, quoting the VP communications director. Musk, too, would be 1.88 meters, according to Dimensions.com.

However, when the two stand next to Trump, they seem bigger.

What is Donald Trump's size?

There has always been some confusion around Trump's size. In 2016, a letter from the 78 -year -old doctor said he was measuring 236 pounds and 6'3 “.

The same year, Politico said he had obtained the president’s driver's license in New York, losing him like 6 feet 2 inches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/how-tall-is-trump-really-potus-photos-with-musk-and-vance-surface-after-medical-exam-101744732733810.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos