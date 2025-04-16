The president of Chinas Xi Jinpings, the first visit to Malaysia, in 12 years, begins with honors in Istana Negara





Kuala Lumpur, April 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping was greeted by the State in Istana Negara today in collaboration with a three -day state visit to the invitation of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia. President XI was received by Sultan Ibrahim when he arrived at 10:30 am. Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, both sub-prémiers ministers datuk seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and the cabinet ministers. The welcome ceremony in the field of the Istana Negara parade began with the game of national hymns of the two countries by the Royal Malay Central Band Regiment followed by a greeting of 21 cannons by the 41st battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment. The Chinese president then inspected the main care of the main honor involving four officers and 103 staff members of other ranks of the first battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) of the Sungai Besi camp, led by Major Mohamad Waqiyudin Abd Rahman. After the event, XI then received a welcoming dance performance by the National Department of Culture and Arts as symbolic respect for the presence of Chinese presidents in Istana Negara. His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, then held a meeting with XI and the Chinese delegation in addition to seeing a ceremony for the presentation of commemorative memories in Dewan Seri Maharaja. Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the main guard of honor comprising four officers and 103 staff members of other ranks of the first battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), Sungai Besi Camp, led by Major Mohamad Waqiyudin Abd Rahman, during the state welcome ceremony in Istana Negara today. Pic de Bernama After the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim will hold a state banquet in honor of XI and members of his delegation in the main dining room. This visit marks the second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013, which saw the two countries improve diplomatic relations towards a complete strategic partnership. Wisma Putra, in a previous statement, said that Xi, accompanied by the Government’s cabinet and senior officials, should also meet Anwar this evening, to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange opinions on regional and international issues of common interest. Anwar will also organize an official dinner at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya to welcome Xi today. XIS's visit is part of the series of visits to first former Chinese presidents this year which also includes Vietnam and Cambodia. Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year. For 16 consecutive years since 2009, China has remained the largest trading partner in Malaysia. Total trade between the two countries is worth 484.12 billion RM in 2024, which represents 16.8% of the global trade in Malaysia (2.88 Billions of RM). Bernama

