The launch of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat arrives on weather; PM Modis Jammu visits postponed on April 19, new dates soon





The highly anticipated launch of Katrasrinagar Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for April 19, was postponed due to bad weather. Modi was to inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail (USBRL) project, the highest rail bridge CHENAB the highest and the Rail Anji KHAD bridge on April 19, in addition to reporting the KASHMIR special edition of the VANDE BHARAT BHARAT MATA VAHRO RAILWAY GARRA RAILWAY station. Also read | The opposition slams PM Modi on the remark of the perforations of the Muslim fixation The Prime Minister was to visit Chenab Rail Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge, for which two helipars were prepared, but due to the poor weather forecasts from April 19 to 22, the visit was postponed, said the united news agency quoted. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts predicting light to moderate rains and snow in Jammu-et-Cachemire in the coming days. Modi was also to contact a public meeting in Katra. New dates soon The new dates of the inauguration would be announced later. It will be inaugurated by the end of April when the time is favorable, the officials said. The PM was supposed to inaugurate the last section of the Katra-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL), a 272 km project on April 19 and also reported the special edition of the Kashmir of Vande Bharat Express in Srinagar during the day. “The Prime Minister's proposed visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire is postponed. Recognizing for the necessary measures,” read the notification issued by the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG). “The Prime Minister's proposed visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire is postponed. Recognizing for the necessary measures,” read the notification issued by the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG). Special Vande Bharat Express and Usbrl Project Katra at Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will have characteristics such as heating systems, anti-SPall layers and automatic doors. The train is designed to work gently in cold weather – less than 20 degrees Celsius. Indian railways had tried the Vande Bharat de Katra train in Srinagar on January 23 of this year. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat will take place on the highest railroad arc bridge and the Anji bridge built on the Chenab river in the Rasi district. Also read | The Vande Bharat train ends the trial in Jammu-et-Cachemire | Watch the video The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail project covers 272 km and includes 119 km of tunnels. Two emblematic engineers widen the Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the worlds and the Anji Khad bridge, the first part of the first bridelle of the railway of this project. The Chenab bridge is 467 meters high, which is 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Designed to withstand earthquakes to magnitude 8, the bridge posed major engineering challenges due to its location in a high distinction area. Approved in 199495 and declared a national project in 2002, the USBRL was completed in phases. Key sections such as Qazigundbaramulla (2009), Banihalqazigund (2013), Udhampurkatra (2014) and Banihalsangaldan (2020) have already been ordered. A test of MEMU trains was also successfully carried out last year on the electrified section of Risangaldan. Currently, train services in the cashmere valley are only operational on the Sanggaldanbaramulla section, while long -distance trains end in Katra. Security reasons? Some reports have also suggested security reasons. In the midst of current anti-terrorist operations in the districts of Udhampur, Kathua and Poonch de Jammu, the security forces are on alert to prevent any targeted strike, according to a report from the Pioneer. Also read | An army official killed in meeting with terrorists in the J & KS Akhoror sector In Poonch, a joint security forces team carried out massive cord and research operations during the next day after having established contacts with terrorists in the village of Lassana in Bureance Tehsil from the Poonch district on Monday evening, according to the report.

