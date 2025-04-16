Jokowi stressed that he was not obliged to show a diploma in Tpua





SOLO (Antara) – The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that he did not have the obligation to give a diploma to the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA). “He asks me to be able to show the original diploma. I say that there is no obligation on my part to show them,” he said after receiving representatives of TPUA on Wednesday at his residence in Solo, Central Java. He said TPUA was also not authorized to regulate the appointment of the original diploma. “There is no authority, they regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” he said. He said that Gadjah Mada University (UGM) has also clearly transmitted with regard to the diploma. “It is very clear, yesterday at the UGM, had given a clear and clear explanation,” he said. Meanwhile, on his arrival, the team vice-president and activist of the defenders of Ulama, Rizal Fadilah, said that their arrival for friendship and wanted at the same time to know the diploma of Jokowi in the first hand. “First, we are like the other friendship, secondly, we want to obtain information and a confirmation. If we can check linked to the Pak Jokowi diploma,” he said. But during the meeting, he said, Jokowi did not show the original diploma according to their wishes. “It was not happy to show a diploma, returned to the legal process. That if the court is condemned, we have said that from the UGM cannot show a diploma. The diploma can only be shown to the owner, so we come to the owner, but it turns out that the owner himself has not even shown it to the legal process,” he said. Previously, UGM said that he was ready to open all the 7th academic documents of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo during his studies on campus if she is questioned in the legal process before the courts. The assistant chancellor of UGM education and teaching, Professor Wening Udasmoro, at a press conference in UGM, Yogyakarta, underlined that his party had all the support documents showing that Jokowi was a legal student on the campus and had officially graduated. “Joko Widodo was registered from start to finish at the end of the higher education tridarma at Gadjah Mada University, and we have evidence, documents, documents at the Forestry Faculty,” said Wening. This was transmitted by Wening after the arrival of dozens of people members of TPUA at the Faculty of Foresty UGM, Tuesday morning, to request clarification on the alleged false diploma.

