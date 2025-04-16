



Jammu, April 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a visit scheduled for Jammu province on April 19, was postponed due to an unfavorable weather forecast. The fresh dates of visiting the visit and the inauguration will be announced soon. A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed development. The visit was postponed given the weather prediction. No other comments, said the manager. According to officials from the meteorological department, dry conditions will persist in most regions of Jammu-et-Cachemire on Tuesday. However, from Wednesday, light to moderate rains or thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas. The intensity of wet spell should increase on April 18 and 19, officials said. Displayed precipitation is expected in cashmere, while the Jammu region can attend fairly common precipitation. The PM had to inaugurate the very first Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra to Srinagar during his visit. The highly anticipated train service has been ready to realize a long -darling dream of linking cashmere to the network of Indian railways. On the day of the inauguration, two Vande Bharat Express Trains from Srinagar in Katra and another in the opposite direction – were planned to run. A successful trial of the Vande Bharat train on the Katra-Sanggaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) rail line was conducted on Tuesday. This has marked an important step in the completion of the 272 km long railway line connecting cashmere to the rest of the country. Currently, the train operates between Sangaldan in the Ramban and Baramulla district via Srinagar. The section between Sanggaldan and Katra, initially planned to become operational on April 19, is crucial for the full connectivity of the region. The Katra -Sangaldan section includes engineering wonders such as the highest railway bridge over the world on the Chenab river is 359 meters from the river bed, 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower – and Indias First to rest the rail bridge. The longest longest rail tunnel in the country at 12.75 km on the Katra-Banihal section, followed by the 11 km Panjal pir tunnel, which connects Banihal to Jammu with Qazigund to the cashmere links the Banihal to Jammu with Qazigund to the cashmere. The Indian railways had previously carried out a trial of the Vande Bharat de Katra train in Srinagar on January 23 of this year. The high -tech train is equipped with advanced safety characteristics, including surveillance cameras along the track, especially in tunnels and bridges. Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat train includes a special defrosting mechanism to prevent gel accumulation on the windshield and an optimized air brake system for temperatures below zero. Once operational, the train will take around 13 hours to travel between Delhi and Srinagar, while the trip between Katra and Srinagar will be completed in just two hours and 10 minutes.

