Hourly expenses expected for Modis J & K Visit the inauguration of the cashmere rail link | Latest news from India

A new calendar was planned for the inauguration of the rail link between the cashmere valley and the rest of the country after the bad weather forecasts prompted the postponement of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit to Jammus Katra on Saturday, people said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Ani)

The people mentioned above said that the special protection group had sent a press release to the chief secretary of Jammu-et-Cachemire (J&K) and other senior officials informing them that Modis proposed a visit to inaugurate the pioneer project aimed at improving rail connectivity in the region has been postponed. The Meteorological Department of India has planned a wet spell for the Jammu region on Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, a trial of a special Vande Bharat train was carried out on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of 272 km, which connects the cashmere to the rest of the country. Trains are currently taking place between Sanggaldaan (in the Jammu region) and Kashmirs Baramulla.

The Udhampur-Srinagar railway project was declared a national project in 2002, 19 years after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tabled the foundation stone for her in 1983. The 118 km section of the project connecting Qazigund with Baramulla in the stretch of the Kashmir Udhampur-Katra and 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan were inaugurated in 2014 and 2024.

The parts of the Udhampur-Srinagar railway line have a height of 15,000 feet and pass through the Himalayan Pir Panjal range. The line includes 38 tunnels and the highest railway bridge in the worlds on the Chenab river, which measures 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower, and the longest rail tunnel (12.75 km).

A Vande Bharat Express train has been made to measure for subzero-cursed temperatures. It has advanced heating systems to prevent the freezing of water tanks and bio-tuile tanks. Overheating protection sensors have been installed for safety and reliability. The train, which will reduce the journey time from Jammu to Srinagar from eight or nine hours to three hours and 10 minutes, is equipped with self -regulatory heating cables which prevent freezing for smooth operations at temperatures below zero.

The driver's windshield has heated elements for defrosting to ensure clear visibility in difficult winter conditions. Anti-deception layers have been added to protect the driver from extreme weather conditions.

Long distance trains to the valley must be fully equipped to operate in zero -zero. Heating techniques are important for passengers as well as for the operation of trains. Ballast -free tracks, the most advanced technology, were also used for better passenger experience and stability in the field.