Connect with us

Politics

Hourly expenses expected for Modis J & K Visit the inauguration of the cashmere rail link | Latest news from India

Hourly expenses expected for Modis J & K Visit the inauguration of the cashmere rail link | Latest news from India

 


April 16, 2025 10:03 am

The weather forecasts led to the postponement of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis for the inauguration of the rail link between the Cashmire valley and the rest of the country

A new calendar was planned for the inauguration of the rail link between the cashmere valley and the rest of the country after the bad weather forecasts prompted the postponement of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit to Jammus Katra on Saturday, people said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Ani)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Ani)

The people mentioned above said that the special protection group had sent a press release to the chief secretary of Jammu-et-Cachemire (J&K) and other senior officials informing them that Modis proposed a visit to inaugurate the pioneer project aimed at improving rail connectivity in the region has been postponed. The Meteorological Department of India has planned a wet spell for the Jammu region on Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, a trial of a special Vande Bharat train was carried out on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of 272 km, which connects the cashmere to the rest of the country. Trains are currently taking place between Sanggaldaan (in the Jammu region) and Kashmirs Baramulla.

The Udhampur-Srinagar railway project was declared a national project in 2002, 19 years after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tabled the foundation stone for her in 1983. The 118 km section of the project connecting Qazigund with Baramulla in the stretch of the Kashmir Udhampur-Katra and 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan were inaugurated in 2014 and 2024.

The parts of the Udhampur-Srinagar railway line have a height of 15,000 feet and pass through the Himalayan Pir Panjal range. The line includes 38 tunnels and the highest railway bridge in the worlds on the Chenab river, which measures 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower, and the longest rail tunnel (12.75 km).

A Vande Bharat Express train has been made to measure for subzero-cursed temperatures. It has advanced heating systems to prevent the freezing of water tanks and bio-tuile tanks. Overheating protection sensors have been installed for safety and reliability. The train, which will reduce the journey time from Jammu to Srinagar from eight or nine hours to three hours and 10 minutes, is equipped with self -regulatory heating cables which prevent freezing for smooth operations at temperatures below zero.

The driver's windshield has heated elements for defrosting to ensure clear visibility in difficult winter conditions. Anti-deception layers have been added to protect the driver from extreme weather conditions.

Long distance trains to the valley must be fully equipped to operate in zero -zero. Heating techniques are important for passengers as well as for the operation of trains. Ballast -free tracks, the most advanced technology, were also used for better passenger experience and stability in the field.

News / / India News / / Hourly expenses expected for Modis J & K Visit of the rail link of the inaugurable cashmere

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/fresh-schedule-expected-for-modi-s-j-k-visit-to-inaugurate-kashmir-rail-link-101744778004211.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: