The Xi Jinping in China says that there are no winners in a pricing war while visiting Southeast Asia
Hanoi, Vietnam (AP), the chief of China, Xi Jinping, said that nobody won in a trade war when he had launched a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia on Monday, presenting China as a stability force in contrast to the latest movements of the American president Donald Trump, the prices,
Although Trump has interrupted certain prices, he maintained 145% tasks on China, the second world economy.
“There are no winners in a trade war or a pricing war,” Xi wrote in an editorial published jointly in the official Vietnamese and Chinese media. “Our two countries should resolutely protect the multilateral trading system, industrial channels and stable global supply and an open and cooperative international environment.”
XI's visit allows China to show in Southeast Asia is a “superpower responsible for the way that contrasts with how the United States under President Donald Trump presents around the world,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting scholarship holder at the Iseasyusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.
While Trump said he respects Xi, he interpreted the meeting between the two Asian leaders as a sign that they were trying to put the United States in a disadvantage on trade.
Speaking of the journalists of the Oval Office, Trump said that China and Vietnam try “to understand how to screw the United States of America”.
XI was welcomed on the Tarmac by the president of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, at the start of his two -day visit, a mark of honor not often given to visitors, said Nguyen Thanh Trung, professor of Vietnamese studies at the University of Fulbright Vietnam. The students of a drum art group played as women agitated the red and yellow flags of the Chinese and communist party.
Although XI’s trip was probably planned earlier, it became important due to the price fight between China and the United States, the visit offers a path for Beijing to consolidate its alliances and find solutions for the high commercial barrier that the United States has imposed on Chinese exports.
In Hanoi, XI met the secretary general of the Vietnam Communist Party in Lam, his counterpart. “Faced with disturbances and disruptions in the current global context, China and Vietnam's commitment to peaceful development and deepening of friendship and cooperation and has brought global precious stability and certainty,” he said.
He also met the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh. The two parties have signed a series of memorandums in areas such as strengthening cooperation in supply chains, rail development and environmental protection, according to the associated images of signed documents.
Nhan Dan, the official spokesman for the Communist Party of Vietnam, said that China and Vietnam would accelerate a rail project of $ 8 billion connecting the two countries in an approved agreement in February.
XI's visit sends a message to the region
The time of the visit sends a “strong political message according to which Southeast Asia is important for China,” said Huong Le-Thu of the International Reflection Group of the Crisis Group. She said that, given the severity of Trump's prices and despite the 90-day break, the Southeast Asian nations were concerned that prices, if implemented, could complicate their development.
Vietnam is experienced to balance its relations with the United States and China. It is managed under a communist system to a part like China but has had a solid relationship with the United States
In 2023, it was the only country to have received both American President Joe Biden and the Xi Jinping in China. That year, he also improved the United States at his highest diplomatic level, such as China and Russia.
Vietnam has been one of the largest beneficiaries of countries trying to decline their supply chains from China, while businesses have moved here. China is its largest trading partner and the trade in China-Vietnam jumped 14.6% in annual shift in 2024, according to Chinese state media.
This commercial relationship goes in both directions.
“Travel to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia concerns the way China can really isolate itself against Trump prices,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, analyst at Iseasyusof Ishak Singapore Institute, noting that Xi has visited twice in the past two years. But he has visited Vietnam twice as much in the past two years.
But the intensification of the trade war has put Vietnam in a “very precarious situation” given the impression in the United States that Vietnam serves as a stolen door for Chinese products, said Giang. Vietnam had been affected with 46% prices under Trump's order before the 90 -day break.
China and Vietnam have real long -term differences, including territorial disputes in the Southern China Sea, where Vietnam was confronted with the Chinese Coast Guard but does not often publish confrontations.
After Vietnam, Xi should go to Malaysia then, then to Cambodia.
Wu reported in Bangkok. The journalists of Associated Press Hau Dinh and Josh Boak contributed to this report.
